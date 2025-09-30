Astrology

Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, September 30

It’s a beautiful night.

by Alexandria Lettman
Tuesday, September 30, 2025: Your Horoscope

The mature Capricorn moon collaborates with love-planet Venus, bringing steady and devoted energy to your morning. Express your commitment to a loved one or to seeing a project through to completion.

This evening takes a healing tone as the moon aligns with the lunar south node — a mathematical point (not a celestial body) that represents areas for personal growth. Letting go of the small stuff and learning from your past mistakes will ease your worries and fears.

Aries (March 20-April 18)

The more people open up, the closer they feel toward you. Ask someone about their inner world.

Taurus (April 19-May 19)

If it’s risk-free, take a chance on a new experience. Your next adventure could bring out your free-spirited, spontaneous side, and introduce you to interesting people, places, and things.

Gemini (May 20-June 19)

Your family will appreciate a helping hand, even if they haven’t asked for it yet. Take initiative and offer your support.

Cancer (June 20-July 21)

Actions show you care, but words of affirmation bring clarity. Don’t assume your loved ones know how you feel — offer reassurance of your love and appreciation.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21)

Prioritizing practical acts of self-care will boost your confidence and well-being. Take the extra time to meal-prep, exercise, and organize your finances.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21)

Authenticity is magnetic. Share your passions, romantic feelings, and gratitude openly. Your honesty and charm will draw people in.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21)

Ask for what you need today, whether that's reassurance or time alone to recharge. Catching up on domestic chores could restore the balance you’ve been craving.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20)

Now is the perfect time to share your wisdom with a friend or group in need. Your encouragement and unique perspective are more valuable than you know.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20)

Sometimes, career success is the result of timing and connections, but today, it’s steady discipline. Focus on refining your strongest skills.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18)

Initiate a deep discussion today, whether it’s about your political beliefs, five-year plan, or musings on the meaning of life. Your knowledge could inspire others to open their heart or minds.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17)

Introspection isn’t just for personal growth and healing — it also strengthens your relationships. Reflect on the patterns you need to break in order to foster more trust and intimacy with your loved ones.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19)

Quality time with friends will bring out the best in you. Make plans to hang out with someone.

For more, check out your tarot reading.

