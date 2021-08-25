Every year, on September 22 or 23, the sun moves out of Virgo and into the sign of Libra. If you were born around those dates, then it’s possible that you feel connected with the traits of a Virgo-Libra cusp sign. But being born within the first or last days of a zodiac sign season doesn’t inherently make you a blend of two signs. Planets can only be in a single zodiac sign at once, so there’s no astrological basis to identifying as a “cusp sign.” I hate to break it to you, but this means that even if your birthday is on the last day of Virgo season, you’re still very much a Virgo and not a so-called Virgo-Libra cusp. I’m just the cosmic messenger here.

Cusp signs aren’t real, but this doesn’t mean that people born around the Virgo-Libra cusp don’t feel the influence of both signs. There are plenty of reasons why they could feel like a combination of two zodiac archetypes and having a birth chart reading can reveal why. For example, Mercury and Venus (which are known as two of the “personality planets”) always stay within just a couple zodiac signs of the sun. This means there’s a decent chance that a Virgo will have some important planets in Libra, or that a Libra could have planets in Virgo. This could present in someone’s personality as a combination of both Virgo and Libra zodiac sign qualities, in which case looking into Virgo-Libra cusp traits could actually be helpful.

With that out of the way, let’s explore the intersection between Virgo and Libra energy. The sun is in earth sign Virgo through the final month of the summer, helping us to find some stability and get organized as we prepare for a change in seasons. On the other hand, airy Libra season (which begins on the day of the fall equinox) energizes our interpersonal relationships and helps us find a balance between our own needs and others’. The energy of each sign builds upon the meaning of the last, and the zodiac’s order illustrates a journey through the seasons. Each year, as the sun transits through the Virgo-Libra cusp, all zodiac signs have a chance to align with the transitional energy.

While being a cusp sign isn’t actually an astrological concept, you can still be born with lots of Virgo and Libra zodiac energy in your chart. And understanding Virgo-Libra cusp traits can be useful for everyone during the late summer and early autumn, not just people born around that time.

Gorica Poturak/E+/Getty Images

Deeply Desiring Balance

Libra is represented by the symbol of the scales, which illustrates their natural sense of balance and ability to make any situation more harmonious. Meanwhile, Virgos are the most organized sign of the zodiac, so they too appreciate when things have symmetry and a solid equilibrium. Together, Virgo’s poise and Libra’s egalitarianism form a deep appreciation and desire for bringing true balance to all areas of life.

Having A Refined Aesthetic Sense

Virgos are ruled by mental planet Mercury, which gives them a keen attention to detail and a sharp eye for order. Libras are ruled by the lovely planet Venus, which is associated with beauty and luxury. The combination of these refined and artistic cosmic energies results in Virgo-Libra cusps having a gorgeously minimalist sense of style, design, and aesthetics. Their homes, wardrobes, and accessory collections are likely to be classy and well-curated.

Thinking Like A Lawyer

Justice-minded Libra is the sign that rules the law (their symbol, the scales, are also the “Scales of Justice” used in the legal system). Libra’s ability to objectively see all sides of a situation makes them well-suited for any job in law, and their diplomacy makes them talented mediators. Hawk-eyed Virgos, on the other hand, are meticulous and analytical — meaning no mistake or detail can fly easily under their radar. Combined, these two cosmic forces can make a convincing and bulletproof case for just about anything.

Being Helpful Partners

Altruistic Virgos are naturally service-oriented, and they often show their love by doing people practical favors and trying to be helpful. When we blend this energy with that of romantic and people-pleasing Libra (which is the sign that rules partnerships), we end up with some of the most accommodating partners around. Virgo-Libra cusp energy is always eager to please and willing to help someone out in order to win their affection.

Overthinking Little Details

Air signs like Libra are driven by thoughts, so they’re constantly sifting through their ideas and weighing pros and cons. Virgos aren’t air signs, but they are ruled by the planet Mercury — which governs logistics, thinking, and information (all very airy themes). This makes both signs prone to overthinking and getting caught up the inconsequential details of a situation. Polite and diplomatic Libras never want to present themselves in the wrong light, so they often end up questioning their actions and worrying what others think. Similarly, perfectionistic Virgos are easily embarrassed by small mistakes, so they too have a tendency to get carried away with worries.