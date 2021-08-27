Why Virgo & Libra Can Make A Great Couple, According To Astrologers

Virgo and Libra are two neighboring signs that, on the surface, don’t seem to have a lot in common. The zodiac’s earthy Virgin is mature, practical, and reserved, while the airy Libra is a charming social butterfly with expensive taste. While their personalities are very different and may occasionally clash, their shared values make this relationship worthy of pursuit. Virgo and Libra’s zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this love match.

“The elements Air and Earth don’t affect each other in a dramatic way, so Virgo and Libra can create a non-threatening match,” Stina Garbis, astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. Typically, Earth-Water and Fire-Air combinations make more compatible matches, such as Virgo and Cancer or Aries and Libra. But Air and Earth sign couples, like Virgo and Libra, can be well-balanced if the couple is willing to put aside their differences and find a middle ground. It won’t always be easy, but these two can make it work.

According to Garbis, Virgo and Libra can be perfectly content doing their own thing, but will still make time for each other at the end of the day. In relationships, both signs value commitment, stability, and loyalty. Libra rules the Seventh House of Partnerships, so they tend to need more words of affirmation and quality time to feel secure. And since Virgo rules the Sixth House of Service, they’ll happily provide Libra with the love and reassurance they need, as long as Libra doesn’t become too demanding of their free time.

Virgo & Libra’s Sexual Compatibility

Perfectionist Virgo wants the best of everything. When they first lay eyes on the beautiful Venus-ruled Libra, they’ll see them as the ultimate prize that needs to be won. “Virgo will fall in love and fantasize liberally about Libra,” Garbis says. “They will do anything they can to please them and get them into bed.” As a more reserved Earth sign, Virgo will take their time to learn more about their Libra crush before making a move. Libras tend to move at a faster pace as it is, and they’ll enjoy all the attention they receive from Virgo, likely finding themselves falling for the Virgin rather quickly.

Once these two hop in bed together, it could go either way. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, these two tend to have different approaches to sex, but there are some things they’ll enjoy about each other. “Virgo, though sometimes labeled as conservative, are actually pretty raunchy in the sack,” she says. “They’re suckers for any fantasy that includes their two favorite things: wit and wisdom.” This is one sign who isn’t afraid to do their research, and they love reading up on new toys, techniques, and positions to try. They love being in control, which works well with Libra, who enjoys taking on a more submissive role.

When it comes to sex, Libra is a little more tame. They don’t mind being a little adventurous, but may shy away from crude dirty talk, Monahan says. They’re ruled by Venus, the planet of romance, beauty, and luxury, so they need the right ambience to really get in the mood. They need to feel like they’re living in a fantasy, and they want to be wined, dined, and seduced. Virgo will indulge Libra on occasion, but will find their constant need for capital-R romance to be impractical and unnecessary.

Virgo & Libra’s Emotional Compatibility

As a Venus-ruled sign, Libra is the “quintessential romantic,” Monahan says. They love being in love, they tend to fall for people very quickly, and they’re not afraid to express their adoration for their partner.

Virgo, on the other hand, is more reserved. They’re not prone to spouting words of affirmation, and aren’t likely to be first to say “I love you.” Instead, they show love through acts of service, like taking over their partner’s chores after they’ve had a long day, or getting their car fixed for them.

To Virgo, it’s the little, everyday things that really matter in a relationship. While Libra can appreciate that, they also need to feel like their partner is 100% focused on them. They want to be showered with love, gifts, and affection. Since Virgo is more practical and reluctant to share their deeper emotions, Libra will constantly question how their partner truly feels and might need to put in some to work to get their Virgo to open up more.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In a Virgo-Libra Relationship

One of the biggest challenges in this partnership is a lack of open and honest communication. Virgo likes to pretend they’re perfect, so they’d rather keep issues they’re facing to themselves than talk it out with their partner. Libra, on the other hand, is all about keeping the peace. In order to keep the relationship harmonious, they’d rather let things go than stir up a fight.

“If there are too many mental hang ups and worries, all thought and no talk, or all talk and no action, this relationship will never go anywhere,” Garbis says. “If they can remain objective and keep communicating, which they both love to do as Libra is an Air sign and Virgo is ruled by Mercury, this relationship can work out very well.”

Overall, Virgo and Libra are considered to be an OK match. They’re different personality-wise, so they’ll need to learn how to deal with each other’s quirks early on. However, they’re two of the most giving signs in the zodiac. If they keep the lines of communication open, they can make each other happy for a long time.

