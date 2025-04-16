You’re finding your voice this morning when Mercury, the planet of mindset, bursts into headstrong Aries. Ambitious ideas and daring opinions could inspire confidence or bring chaos, depending on how well people can handle your honesty and enthusiasm.

However, as Mercury darts toward hazy Neptune, you may be better off saving your bold assertions for another day. Mixing up your facts and overlooking details won’t be a good look!

Use this energy instead to get in touch with your passionate and creative side. Dream of an ambitious plan to conquer your next achievement or milestone.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Aries, people are hanging on your words. However, don’t assume everyone is on the same page. Pause and make sure you are being understood.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You need some downtime, Taurus. Put your mind at ease with breath work, meditation, or casual doodling. You may find that inspiration hits during moments of rest and introspection.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) People are eager to hear what you have to say. But if you let a few details slip, they’ll call you out! Think twice before blasting a hard-hitting opinion on social media. Save the passionate debates for your friends who know you well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re in charge of your story, Cancer. Spin it however you want, but don’t stray too far from the truth. A little embellishment never hurt anyone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be wary of people who are trying to push their views on you. Stay curious, Leo. Explore big ideas with an open mind. Gather all the information you need before forming an opinion.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Avoid taking financial risks, especially if an investment opportunity comes with warnings to “get in before it’s too late.” Serious decisions must be weighed carefully. Give yourself time to think.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Speaking on behalf of others could be a slippery slope. Even if you share similar experiences, you might not understand their feelings. Ask questions and listen intently.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Distractions are steering you away from your daily grind. But maybe you needed a lighthearted break. Put down your to-do list and let your intuition lead the way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your creative juices are flowing, Sagittarius. Follow your inspiration and let your imagination roam without the pressure to produce a masterpiece. Have fun exploring your artistic, musical, or literary interests.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Old memories spring to mind, blurring the past with the present. You may feel sentimental or confused about your emotions today, but a family member can help you process them. Give them a call.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may be stuck in a daydream or full of visionary ideas. Sharing your thoughts might not gain the reaction you expect — you’re probably way ahead of your time — but people will remember your originality when it counts. Speak up!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If other people can gain opportunities from confidence alone, why can’t you? Give yourself a pep talk in the mirror before you head out the door today. Believe in yourself, Pisces. You have so much to offer.

