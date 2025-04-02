Hit the ground running this morning. Determined Mars gains strength from its alignment with serious Saturn, boosting your productivity. Progress may be slow, but consistent efforts will build over time.

Luck is on your side when Venus, the planet of desire, crosses over the north node, an astrological point representing destiny. However, Venus is retrograde, so whatever positive forces you receive — fortune, rewards, attention — may cause you to re-evaluate what you want. Don’t rush into decisions. Avoid forming new commitments until you are serious.

It may be hard to keep up with fast-changing conversations this afternoon. Still, the vibe is perfect for socializing when the Gemini moon gears toward philosophical Jupiter. Speak up! You can never ask too many questions.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feeling reflective, Aries? Learn from you rmistakes, but don’t dwell on tough memories longer than necessary. Process them, then move on.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A new friendship may offer a glimpse into your future. Are your aspirations leading you in a positive direction, Taurus? Are you surrounded by people who understand you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may have an easier time attracting attention today. Ironically, a moment in the spotlight may be just what you need to remember what’s truly important: self-acceptance over external validation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A new adventure is calling your name, perhaps a trip overseas or an exciting educational pursuit. But long-term commitments require careful consideration. Listen to your heart, Cancer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your savings are growing. But is now the right time to pay off a debt or loan? Take your time to evaluate the most effective way to utilize your funds.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Are you afraid to rock the boat? Don’t let anyone push you into an agreement that goes against your best interests.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You could use a break, Libra. Temporarily hand your responsibilities off to someone who has your back.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Don’t invest your energy lightly. When it comes to creativity and romance, move toward whatever brings lasting happiness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Authenticity attracts positivity. Expressing yourself honestly, even when it’s hard, will draw strengthen your relationships with family members.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A fated conversation with a peer, stranger, or family member may transform your perspective on happiness. Reflect on their experiences. What lessons can you apply to your own life?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Get serious about your financial goals, Aquarius. Focus on what you need, not what everyone else is doing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) New experiences will soon find you, whether you’re searching for them or not. But self-doubt or concerns around timing will keep you from reaching your potential. Believe in yourself, Pisces.

For more, check out your tarot reading.