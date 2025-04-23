The moon treads into soft Pisces this morning, casting a compassionate, optimistic glow over the day. Emotions swell, and you may feel drawn to supporting people in need, either through an act of kindness, a small favor, or a listening ear.

But a deeper intensity brews beneath the surface. The Taurus sun collides with volcanic Pluto, boosting your resilience and drive, but it also spurs fear around a lack of control. You may feel powerless if you can’t fix other people’s challenges. But they don’t need a savior — just someone to stand by their side.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Sometimes, it’s hard to distinguish your true feelings from external factors. Unplug today to reconnect with yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Even the smallest act of generosity and charity can make an impact. Offer your support where you can, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may spend more time fantasizing about your aspirations than cultivating a plan to achieve them. But dreaming is an important part of the process! Jot down your ideas or make a vision board.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Let your curiosity lead. When your mind is open, you’ll find the answers you’ve been looking for.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) As daunting as it is to share your most vulnerable feelings, keeping them locked away can cause more harm. Dive into the deep end today. Cry if you need to.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re emotionally attuned to people’s needs today. However, there’s still value in asking them how they feel, and creating space for them to express themselves. Be an active listener.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Take a short nature walk. It’ll soothe your nervous system, energize your mind and body, and boost your ability to focus.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Express yourself freely and without lofty expectations. Create art without the pressure to produce a masterpiece. Flirt without assuming your next date will be the love of your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may feel nostalgic today. Call a family member or friend who feels like home, or make your living space more comfortable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Inspiration is flowing today. Don’t lose track o your ideas. Grab your journal or open your Notes app.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your self-worth or financial circumstances may be weighed down by uncertainty. This moment is only temporary. Don’t make any drastic decisions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re an open book today, Pisces. Let others know exactly where you stand.

