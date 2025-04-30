Get up and move! Today is for adventure and exploration. The moon continues to drift through free-spirited Gemini, encouraging curious, light-hearted, silly, or flirtatious conversation.

A golden opportunity to pitch a bold initiative at work emerges this afternoon when the moon huddles close to lucky Jupiter. You may be thinking about weekend plans when a kick of optimistic and expansive energy brightens your social life. Get creative.

Too many choices or possibilities could leave you feeling overwhelmed today. But when loving Venus blazes into Aries this afternoon, your heart leads the way. Reconnect to your passions. Go after who and what you want with fearless assertion.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Self-love makes you unstoppable. Speak kindly to yourself in the mirror today and work toward acceptance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Keep your passions, artistic projects, or blossoming relationship private until you’re ready to share. You don’t have to display every part of yourself to the world.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Start networking, Gemini. Every conversation is an opportunity to build a connection, and with your natural charm, you’ll meet new friends, allies, and mentors with ease.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your confidence is catching the attention of people in high places. Pitch your passionate ideas and discuss your career ambitions. Opportunities come to those who actively seek them.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your desire to chase new adventures is heightened. Say yes to something new — especially if it involves travel, learning, and stepping outside your comfort zone. Get your friends involved, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Are you feeling brave enough to initiate a vulnerable conversation? Open up about your hidden battles, and you’ll deepen your connection with others. They’ll admire your courage and honesty.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Confidence is sexy, but you know what’s even better? Clarity. Take initiative in your love life. Be direct with your intentions and desires.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Create a new routine that is more fun than forced. When you have something interesting to look forward to, like a new recipe you’re excited to try or a date night, you’ll feel lighter.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your charisma and creativity flourish as today’s energy delivers a strong romantic focus. Find a unique way to tell your significant other, best friend, or crush what they mean to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Being at home takes on a new meaning as you fall in love with decorating, nurturing your family, cooking, or hosting. Rekindle your love for taking care of yourself and others.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) When people need someone to tell them the truth, they’ll turn to you. Say what you mean and use your powerful voice and persuasion to influence positive change.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Not every purchase needs to be practical, Pisces. You deserve all your heart's desires and small pleasures that make you feel excited to be alive. Treat yourself to something beautiful or meaningful.

