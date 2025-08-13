Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, August 13

The day begins with a square-off between the assertive Aries moon and romantic Venus and Jupiter in Cancer. Remember, you can’t rush a good thing. Stay patient. You’re not running out of time!

By mid-morning, Mercury, the ruler of mindset, angles toward diplomatic Mars, setting a harmonious and outgoing tone for the rest of the day. Your charm, honesty, and deliberate action may help people feel safe around you. Move with care and a deeper consideration for how your behavior affects others.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feeling a little on edge? Decide whether you want space or closeness before you divulge your feelings to a loved one. You could be sending mixed signals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you stopped responding to every text and email and allowed yourself to rest, how would you feel? Do what feels right for you today, not what pleases others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) What works for you might not work for your friends. Give them the opportunity to opt out of plans or express their feelings without taking it personally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The chances of attracting lucky opportunities are high, but it may require you to put yourself first rather than giving in to people’s demands. There’s nothing wrong with looking out for your own best interest.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Sometimes, it’s best to chase your big vision in silence. Announcing your next move before you’ve gotten started could attract overwhelming external pressure.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not everyone in your circle is the type of person you can be vulnerable with, but that’s OK. Stay close to the friends who have the right balance of depth and playfulness.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Think long-term before you turn down an offer to connect or collaborate on a project. Sharing the spotlight is worth it if you have a supportive partner who keeps you motivated.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) To increase productivity, zoom out. Big picture, what do you need?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Reach out to someone you feel inexplicably drawn to. Who knows, they may have been waiting for you to take the lead. If romance isn’t your focus, connect over your favorite hobbies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A feisty attitude could land you in trouble or spice up a stale connection, depending on how seriously or lightly you play it. Avoid getting defensive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A delayed yet meaningful phone call may be better received than a rushed text. Take your time to hear people out and support them with genuine interest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You deserve nice things and luxuries. Give in and treat yourself to an item already on your wishlist — not something random that you might regret purchasing tomorrow.

