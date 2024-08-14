Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, August 14

As Mercury (our planet of communication) reverses into proud Leo, you are at risk of taking matters too personally. Strengthen your self-awareness and consider when you have been melodramatic.

By midday, the moon in optimistic Sagittarius opposes Mars and Jupiter. You are moved by a grand vision of your future and all its potential. However, your progress will rest upon your ability to overcome emotional barriers to success.

Be courageous and don’t give up on yourself or your aspirations, especially once the moon confronts Saturn retrograde, the planet that oversees karmic tests. Things might be challenging now, but the highs and lows are an inevitable part of the journey.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Misunderstandings could stir drama in your dating life. Don’t rush to conclusions. Assume you don’t have the whole story right now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Avoid taking your family's opinions too personally. See them as mere suggestions. Lashing out will only create more drama and discomfort.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Expect frustrating travel delays. Allow yourself more time than you think you need so you aren’t constantly in a rush.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) When you are unclear on your values you’ll make unwise financial decisions. Take some time to reflect on what’s truly worth your time, money, and energy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Only you are responsible for your progress, Leo. Cultivate self-awareness, and you will realize where you have held yourself back.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Embarrassment around how you presented yourself in the past is creeping back in. Instead of feeling ashamed, acknowledge your growth.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Miscommunication could disrupt your social plans or create a rift in your friendships. Be patient and assume positive intentions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may be having second thoughts about your career path. Reflect on recent choices and whether they support the life you are trying to create for yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A true leader knows when to admit when they’ve gotten the facts wrong. You’ll gain more respect for owning up to your misjudgments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) What once felt liberating to you may have lost its meaning. Avoid taking drastic action if you’re currently having second thoughts about what’s making you happy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Unrecipricated enthusiasm may leave you questioning your relationships. Speak up about what you want to avoid creating further distance.