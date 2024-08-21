Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, August 21

The moon is sweeping past Neptune in Pisces, generating enchanting and inspired energy. Connect to your artistic and musical side. Find poetic ways to express your feelings. But beware of getting lost in your imagination. Bring yourself back to earth to avoid seeing what you want to believe over the truth.

Switch up your evening routine as the Pisces moon coordinates with Uranus in sensual Taurus. Romanticize your life with indulgent rituals that prioritize comfort and soothe your worries.

Pull out your most luxurious bed sheets. Watch a feel-good movie. Soak in a hot bath. If you stay up too late, you may feel restless as the moon switches gears and enters fiery Aries. Moving your body and stretching before bed will send you off with a good night’s sleep.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There may be a deeper reason behind your pattern of escapism. Turn inward and reflect on the pain you’ve been avoiding.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Strengthen your emotional connection to your community and friends. Open up about your aspirations. Discussing your dreams might inspire someone else to chase their own.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be careful of developing an unreliable reputation. Know when it’s time to switch off your endless stream of ideas and hone in on the one that has the highest chances of success.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might be seeing and hearing what you want to believe. Take a step back and consider whether your idealism is eclipsing your intuition.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Compassion without boundaries will cause you to neglect your own feelings and tend to other people’s. Fill your own cup before reaching out to support others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The best way to alleviate emotional burdens is to open up and share the load. Don’t be afraid to get vulnerable. Show your loved ones your sensitive side.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Sometimes, pushing yourself harder and further isn’t the answer. Take a nap and reset if you’ve lost the energy or motivation to complete your household tasks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your date might be embellishing their resume. Wait until their promises are backed by actions before you get swept up in a whirlwind romance. If you aren’t dating, there’s no better time to indulge in a passion project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) If you’re feeling distant from family, a thoughtful text message or reassuring phone call may boost your mood. However, it’s important to respect their boundaries. Don’t take it personally if you don’t get an immediate response.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your drifting attention span will lure you into daydreams. If you’re feeling inspired, go all in and explore your artistic ideas. Otherwise, turn your phone on Do Not Disturb to stay focused.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t start purchasing the expensive items on your wishlist until you have the requisite funds. Thinking too far into your future could cause you to get lost in a fantasy.