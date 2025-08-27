You may feel pushed to prove your devotion today. Dramatic Venus in Leo is still locked in a heated opposition with Pluto, bringing tests of loyalty, manipulation, and hidden motivations to your love life and financial patterns. Pay attention to unhealthy relationship dynamics or spending habits. Declaring your love or commitment is powerful, but only when done without pressure.

Intense emotions and passionate frustrations may cause you to ruminate on the past before you head to sleep tonight. As the moon dives into Scorpio’s stormy waters, be honest with yourself. You’ll feel lighter if you do.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Some hobbies are better enjoyed alone. Don’t put your happiness on hold while you wait for friends who share your interests.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You know what’s best for you. Don’t bend to external pressures. If you want to succeed, take time for yourself before determining your next move.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Debates could spiral into conflict if you attempt to change people’s rather than embrace the opportunity to learn. Remember that others are as solid in their beliefs as you are about yours.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be transparent with your partner about your financial decisions, especially if you have shared responsibilities or resources. Any risky investments or luxurious purchases done in secret could cause trust issues.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Walk with your head held high and remember your worth. When your self-love and respect run deep, you won’t be bothered by people who attempt to compete with or outshine you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your hidden desires may clash with your priorities today. If you lack the time to focus on what is truly meaningful to you — including creativity, self care, and rest — delegate tasks and errands to the people who want to support you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t put too much pressure on yourself or play the comparison game. Find the pleasure in taking your own unique path.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Instead of following in other people’s footsteps, forge your own path. When your actions truly align with your ambitions, success will naturally flow your way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) There’s power in telling the truth. Be honest, resist any people-pleasing tendencies, and avoid painting a pretty picture if reality is more complicated than that.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) With the right person, you won’t need to sacrifice your independence to experience deep intimacy and romance. Surround yourself with people who respect your autonomy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relationships call for balance today. Express your desires but be mindful of overshadowing your partner’s needs.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) At work and in the gym, strive to perform your best, but don’t try to keep up with anyone else. If comparison is your driving force, you’ll eventually burn yourself out.

