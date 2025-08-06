Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, August 6

Do you need space to thrive on your own? Or affection and reassurance? Get honest about your feelings, then direct others on how they can meet your needs as the emotionally mature Capricorn moon sizes up romantic Venus and Jupiter.

Later this evening, assertive Mars enters conflict-averse Libra, softening your rigid defenses. This energy supports peace-making, collaboration, and turning foes into friends. Lead with patience and grace.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Living the soft life doesn’t mean neglecting your responsibilities. Make sure you’re up to date with your work before you relax and unwind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Compliments and charm go a long way, but are you receiving depth, too? Say what you mean and make sure others are being genuine, too.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If you come into some extra money, don’t spend it all on fleeting pleasures. Be wise. Invest in your comfort and future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) When you walk into a room, people will feel your presence and magnetic energy. But all the attention you’re receiving may reveal hidden dissatisfaction in your love life. Tell someone about your needs, or journal about your romantic woes.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Wake up early, move often, and get organized. A nap might help, but you’ll need more self care than just that today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your social life has been hot lately, and a string of one-on-one plans may leave you feeling stretched thin. Organize a group get-together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Leadership looks good on you! Be fair, compassionate, and generous. Set a positive example rather than copying how others have taken to the spotlight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Whatever you’re pursuing, make sure it’s meaningful. Travel and explore to deepen your worldly understanding. Study to expand your mind rather than strengthen your opinion. Write to inspire others, not to prove your intellect.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s OK to deprioritize people if they aren’t willing to meet you halfway. Make sure you’re receiving what you already generously offer financially, emotionally, and sexually.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You set the standard for how others treat you. Be open to the soulmate-level romance that might be around the corner, but keep your boundaries intact.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Routines and responsibilities don’t have to be dull. See how you can romanticize daily life or kick the energy up a notch.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Indulge in whatever makes you happily lose track of time, whether that’s person, hobby, or project. But if you’re looking for long-term stability, don’t dilly-dally with fleeting interests.

