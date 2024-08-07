Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, August 7

Your luck is turning around. The subtle but fortunate alignment of the sun in attention-grabbing Leo and Jupiter in chatty Gemini strengthens your confidence and pride. You are gaining popularity for being the most fun, playful, and honest version of yourself.

Moments of confusion and frustration under Mercury retrograde are alleviated today. Mindset planet Mercury bonds with Venus, the celestial body that oversees connection and forgiveness. Navigate misunderstandings with grace and avoid directing blame toward yourself or others for inconsequential mistakes.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Everyone wants to feel special and appreciated. Let people know when they’ve made you smile or laugh. Spread love and joy at every opportunity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Confidence and self-belief are the foundations of success. Look around at everything you’ve accomplished thus far. If you still struggle to remember your worth, reach out to a family member for an energizing pep talk.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Get out of your comfort zone. You’ll thrive in a new environment that brings out your cheerful and adventurous side.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Walk with your head high and the belief that good things are destined to happen to you. This magnetic attitude will force windows of opportunity to open when you need them most.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Go where you are celebrated. Anything is possible when surrounded by an uplifting network that believes in your dreams as much as you do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Take in the positive things people say about you without questioning their sincerity. Let your sparkling reputation remove any self-doubt that holds you back.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t stop believing in your ability to manifest your dreams. A positive outlook and willingness to grow, learn, and push further will put you miles ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are getting noticed by people with generous offers to share. Welcome their support, even if you can make it on your own.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Set the example and people will follow your lead. If you yearn to be surrounded by authentic people, be honest. If you want people to be more positive, uplift them with your infectious optimism.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep pushing forward and testing out new ideas at work. Your initiative will reap huge rewards in the future, most of which cannot be seen just yet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) If you hold back and dull your sparkle, your soulmate won’t be able to recognize you. Embrace who you are and you’ll secure a date with the right person.