Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 10

Today calls for productivity and precision. By the time you wake up, the moon will be in meticulous Virgo, encouraging you to wrap up smaller tasks and priorities before taking on new responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Neptune — the planet of illusions and dreams — ends its backspin in intuitive Pisces this morning. The conclusion of this retrograde marks the subtle return of your creative impulse. Deeper introspection could boost your ability to solve problems.

A flash of insight or unexpected conversation could shake the table this afternoon. Mercury in mysterious Scorpio faces off with disruptive Uranus to prove your assumptions wrong. Keep your mind alert but curious. Not everything is as it seems.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Get into a flow state at work today: clear goals, no distractions, precise work. Tightening up loose ends and making progress will help you feel accomplished.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Attention to detail is everything. Surprising a loved one with a thoughtful gift — the more personal, the better — will show that you’re truly listening.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A clean space doesn’t just look good — it also helps you think more clearly. Once you’ve brought order to your home, notice what worries remain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Picking up subtle nuances that others skim over is your superpower, but not every conversation calls for a deep dive. Don’t get bogged down in over-analysis today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Self-improvement unfolds through small, practical, and intentional steps. What can you work on today?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Rather than expecting perfection, strive to do better than you did yesterday. Treating yourself kindly is twice as motivating as speaking to yourself critically.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Before you have a vulnerable conversation, make sure you really know how you feel. That’s the only way to express yourself clearly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s time to leave your mark. Offer feedback, make a donation, or do an act of kindness today, big or small.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Success takes careful planning. Take your time to sketch the outline of your next career move. How can you maximize your skills and reduce boredom?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Something you learn or remember today presents the opportunity to sharpen an idea or plan. You don’t need to pause for clarity — keep moving forward, making adjustments as you go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your desire to be helpful or efficient may lead you to mask your needs, but a thriving collaboration requires two people expressing themselves openly. Speak up.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Pay attention to how people treat you. The truth is in the details.

For more, check out your tarot reading.