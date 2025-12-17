Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 17

This morning’s disruptive and uncertain energy asks you to adjust your attitude and expectations. The moody Scorpio moon crosses into the firing line of Uranus, reminding you that life is full of surprises — even for the most intuitive among us.

Unexpected detours could offer an opening for creative brainstorming. A reflective mid-morning alignment between the moon and imaginative Neptune is best used to explore ideas you hadn’t considered, and feelings that would’ve otherwise gone unnoticed.

Just before midday, the moon shifts into vigorous Sagittarius, offering an adrenaline shot. A few hours later, as the moon mingles with psychological Pluto, you could feel introspective. Confidence emerges from self-awareness, and deepening your understanding of your emotional patterns could be liberating.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Life responds best to an open and explorative attitude. Explore what feels exciting yet unfamiliar, and you could stumble upon your next adventure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Initiating a hard conversation is always better than staying silent. Celebrate the fact that you and your partner can communicate openly and honestly, even if you’re tackling a sensitive subject.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A little independence keeps the spark alive. Spend some time away from the person you talk to most regularly, then fill them in later.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A shift in perspective can turn any setback into an opportunity. Venture away from your usual pattern, and you might discover a new way of carrying out tasks that boosts your energy and optimism.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t suppress your feelings or play it cool — let your joy overflow. The right people will appreciate the risks you take by expressing yourself openly.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Sometimes, it takes distance to gain perspective. Time spent away from your home or family could help you understand yourself on a deeper level.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re an excellent conversation partner; your superpower is making people feel welcomed and heard. Today, though, ask fewer questions and share your own thoughts and stories more often.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve worked hard and deserve to enjoy the fruits of your labor, whether that means the ability to treat yourself, a growing savings account, or more flexibility. Take a moment to appreciate that today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You often turn heads, but today, you’re undeniably magnetic. Take up space, put your full personality on display, and trust yourself enough to take a leap of faith before the outcome is certain.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Let your mind drift into the past today. Whether you’re drawn toward nostalgic memories or painful moments, you’ll gain a new appreciation for how far you’ve come.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your joy is infectious. Surround yourself with motivating friends and a lively community that keeps you in high spirits. Notice how these people impact your mood.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Others might have given up hope, but you know you’re on the right track. Keep that flame alive.

