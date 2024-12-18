Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 18

The sun in philosophical Sagittarius leans toward Neptune, the planet of fantasy and dreams, bringing a mystical start to your morning. Faith is carrying you forward. If you set early morning intentions to thrive today, there’s a good chance you’ll maintain a positive mood and momentum.

The moon and Mars retrograde come to a head shortly after your day begins, causing you to feel physically and emotionally restrained. However, the impact of their agitated fusion is alleviated by optimistic Mercury. By slowing down, you’ll gain perspective on how to handle matters that are beyond your control.

Tensions settle this afternoon as the moon breaks away from frustrated Mars. Now, the moon answers to Venus in liberated Aquarius, and you may feel creative and flirtatious. Don’t wait around for someone to notice the effort you put into your appearance or to shower you with compliments. Give yourself what you need.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Delays are a reminder of just how much of your life is out of your hands. But the pushback of a release date or the rescheduling of plans may be a blessing in disguise. Don’t fret over what you can’t control.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Is your family getting under your skin? Unresolved conflicts and frustrations will test your limits today. But turning your focus within will bring clarity to what’s really bothering you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Struggles to assert yourself will lead to frustrating interactions. Avoid unnecessary conflict by releasing your desire to prove a point. Saying nothing is a powerful move.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your indecision is protecting you from impulse buys that aren’t worth the money. If you’re once the fence about something, or the item you want suddenly goes out of stock, take it as a sign to put down the credit card.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Patience is a virtue. Give yourself grace as you work on self-improvement. Long-lasting change won’t occur overnight.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You may catch yourself in a pattern of self-sabotage. Before you make your next move, think carefully about the fears that prevent you from being direct and assertive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your dreams and aspirations may be stalled, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t coming together in the background. Trust the process, Libra. You have plenty of time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are you doing what’s best for you or trying to earn other’s praise or approval? You won’t be satisfied with your professional ambitions if your strategy centers around superficial markers of success.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Hold your tongue, Sagittarius. It may be difficult to resist the urge to correct people, but your opinions may not be well received today. Be a quiet observer.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s little you can do to make contractual matters, joint ventures, or financial situations unfold faster. But when you stop fixating these your limitations, you’ll realize why slow and steady is the best way forward.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sometimes, reaching a mutual agreement seems impossible. Consider whether your pride is preventing you from understanding your partner’s point of view.