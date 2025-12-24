Here’s Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 24

Romantic Venus is tied up with Neptune this morning, generating uncertainty and amplifying daydreams. But Venus’s midday shift into grounded Capricorn could help you see what’s motivating your fantasies. Over the next three weeks, focus on clarifying your desires. Remember, good things take time.

This afternoon calls for flexibility. As the Aquarius moon sizes up destabilizing Uranus, being pushed out of your comfort zone could lend you the opportunity to unlock a hidden wave of genius. Don’t resist the discomfort that’s helping you grow.

A shift in attitude could inspire hope this evening. The moon wades into reflective Pisces, encouraging optimism and self-compassion. You’re doing the best you can, and even baby steps count. End your day on a comfortable note with a creative activity or a lighthearted movie.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Create a vision board depicting your long-term goals, and show it to someone you trust. Speak it into existence.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s a good day to make an outline, plan, or itinerary. Structure is important, but don’t forget to leave a little wiggle room for unexpected discoveries along the way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If you want to show your partner how you really feel, initiate a conversation about the future. Putting in emotional energy creates trust, intimacy, and momentum.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Whether in love or business, you know what you deserve. Don’t let your standards waiver. Hold out for a situation that’s worthy of your time and attention.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There’s a certain beauty to discipline, especially when you devote yourself to something meaningful. Set yourself up for success by picking one target you can work toward diligently, whether it’s a goal at work or in the gym.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Patience pays off. A slow burn is finally blossoming into something real, but the work doesn’t stop here. Keep going!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Instead of buying new trinkets, dust off something old. There are treasures hidden in the back of your closet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Check in with someone today just because. They’ll appreciate hearing from you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Resist the allure of trends. Before you buy something pricy, think it over for a few months (or years!).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your beauty and sophistication seem effortless to your admirers. Keep working on becoming the best version of yourself, and you will exude an undeniably attractive energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Private gestures often create more impact than grand displays. If you really want to show up, support a loved one without needing to be prompted.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s better to be right than fast. Instead of cutting corners, take your time to build a solid alliance or clarify your vision before taking on a shared project.

