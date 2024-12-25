Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 25

Christmas morning arrives under a deep and obsessive Scorpio moon. Despite your best effort to control your surroundings, troubles could emerge as the moon angles toward argumentative Mars. Expect disruptions to your holiday plans — like a provocative comment from a relative or the realization that you’re missing a key recipe ingredient.

You’ll harness the strength to let things go by mid-morning. The moon seeks support from the sun in mature Capricorn, boosting your endurance. By lunchtime, tensions settle, but a festering grudge or lingering frustrations will keep you from relaxing. Avoid confrontations by taking a moment for yourself to clear your bad mood.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Unresolved disagreements could intensify today’s feelings, causing you to overreact. Ask yourself whether you’re frustrated by the past or the present.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) There’s another side to the story that you aren’t seeing, Taurus. Don’t fight with your loved ones. Work with them to build a mutual understanding of your feelings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There’s no shame in walking away from a tense situation to collect your thoughts. A break from your environment or routine will foster emotional clarity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Take a step in the right direction by being vulnerable with someone you love. Their nurturing and affectionate response to your authentic feelings and desires may surprise you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Memories of childhood experiences are resurfacing, which may cause tense family dynamics. Read the room before rehashing the past at the dinner table. Save difficult conversations for a time when your emotions are steadier.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Have you gone quiet and moody, Virgo? You may not think you’re giving much away, but people in your environment can sense the shift in your energy. Speak up! Share what’s on your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Cultivate inner security and strengthen your self-worth. When you know who you are and what you stand for, you won’t feel defensive when challenged by others.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Not everyone is as intuitive as you are, Scorpio. Don’t wait for people to read your mind. Express your emotional needs openly.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Craving solitude at an inconvenient time? A moment to yourself may be all that you need to feel more connected to the people around you. Take a short break from the festive crowd.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Clinging to high hopes and expectations may cause disappointment. Avoid fixating on what you can’t control, like other people’s behavior.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your mystery is attracting intrigue. Speak passionately when asked about your ambitions without giving away all of your plans.