Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 3

Intensity colors your morning as the stubborn Taurus moon launches into an opposition with Mercury in Scorpio. It may be time for a fully honest conversation. Holding back could keep people at a distance, so challenge yourself to open up.

The early afternoon offers a window of stability, so take a moment to center yourself. The moon is on the move, linking up with affirming Jupiter retrograde and mature Saturn in quick succession, which will help you regain composure. But another detour is on its way, and it’s more dramatic than the last.

Expect the unexpected when the moon bumps into Uranus this evening. The turbulent, liberating planet will shove you outside your comfort zone. Do your best to roll with the punches — a flexible attitude works wonders.

When the moon drifts into quick-witted Gemini tonight, avoid ruminating on your regrets. Let your feelings finally settle.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Are you investing your time, money, and energy in the right places? Effort is meaningless if it’s aimed in the wrong direction.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You may not understand your partner’s motives right now, but getting lost in suspicions or assumptions could raise tensions. Approach conversations with open curiosity.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Responsibilities are piling up today. Pushing through your stress may seem like the practical solution, but how might days like this impact your health in the long run? Slow down, postpone or delegate things if possible, and let your body rest before you burn out.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) When your desire to belong outweighs your courage to open up, you might lock away feelings that yearn to be shared. Don’t shy away from them. An important confession could reveal which friends or teammates have your back.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When you find yourself in the spotlight, notice the pressure you feel to stay polished at all times. What drives that — your own expectations, or a childhood fear of judgment or scrutiny?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Clinging to your own perspective keeps you from learning about the world through other people’s eyes. Your way isn’t the only way. When a problem pops up today, ask someone else how they’d solve it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your trust issues are on display today. Instead of withdrawing from a nerve-wracking situation, set clear boundaries and work it out as smoothly as possible.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Whether in love, friendship, or business, avoid speaking over people. Today is for thoughtful listening. Be extra considerate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Something’s slowing your roll — an old concern, fear, or feeling dredged up from the past. Block out time for journaling or meditation to clear your head. When you’re ready to get back into action, take it one step at a time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Will you spend your free time cozied up with a new book or out socializing with friends? You get to decide which experiences are worthwhile. Don’t rush to make plans you’ll regret.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Turns out, you can have it both — the soft life and bold ambition. Cultivate a comfortable home environment and stress-free morning routine so that you can ease into your day before tackling demanding tasks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The moment you decide you’re unwilling to hear people out, communication breaks down. Be patient. Calmly ask questions until you’ve reached an understanding.

For more, check out your tarot reading.