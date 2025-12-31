Creative energy is on the rise as the artsy Taurus moon links up with imaginative Neptune. Spend your morning cultivating the perfect outfit or playlist to cap off 2025 and welcome 2026 with joy.

Shortly after, the moon swings into witty Gemini. There’s no use sweating the small stuff. Keep it light and playful.

Curiosity gains depth by lunchtime. You may realize subtle patterns in your thoughts and interactions as the moon aligns with psychological Pluto. Meanwhile, Mars collaborates with the North Node — a cosmic point that symbolizes growth and destiny — calling you to action. Ambitious plans or a serendipitous opportunity might click into place sooner than expected. Trust your instincts and move forward with confidence.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s no better way to end the year than with a spontaneous short trip or lively conversations. Reach out to your siblings, neighbors, or friends.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Research your next purchase and scroll through product reviews. You may learn something new that either affirms your decision or keeps you from wasting money.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Loosen up and share more of yourself today — like the story behind your favorite piece of jewelry, the TV show you can’t stop thinking about, your biggest goal for the new year. Conversations don’t have to go deep to be refreshing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Keep your Notes app open to jot down your racing thoughts. Fresh ideas or nagging concerns might not stay with you for long, but they’re worth remembering in case they pop back up later.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) What are friends for if not lively conversation? Drop a hot take and see what happens.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’ll benefit from a flexible attitude today. Roll with the punches and people will take notice.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Diving into an unfamiliar subject or culture could leave you with more questions than answers. Thankfully, people appreciate genuine curiosity. Show your interest and eagerness to learn.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When problem-solving, the last thing anyone wants is a difficult teammate. Play nice.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your partner or best friend is constantly growing and changing. Don’t assume you know what’s on their mind. Ask a few questions; their answers might surprise you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your focus may be a little scattered today, but who said you had to do everything in a linear fashion? A little spontaneity could revive a stale routine and turn a predictable day into an exciting memory.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Dashing from a morning Pilates class to a lunch date to a New Year’s Eve party is how you keep your spark alive. To the extent that you can, let today be about play, not work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Life doesn’t need to be taken so seriously. When you find yourself struggling to let the small stuff go, get up and move. A walk around the block or even a quick trip to the fridge could shift your mood.

For more, check out your tarot reading.