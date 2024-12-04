Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, December 4

This morning’s energy encourages self-discipline. The sun’s square-up to responsible Saturn continues, challenging you to stay on top of your to-do list. Don’t fall for easy distractions.

By mid-morning, you'll realize you have taken on more than you can handle. Mercury retrograde stands off with Jupiter, the cosmic amplifier, to reveal the promises you cannot live up to. Mitigate the damage by managing expectations.

Your productive energy blends seamlessly with your fantasies when Venus, the planet of love and harmony, meets Neptune. Spend the afternoon working toward your achievable dreams, or harness this romantic energy to make a loved one feel special. The devoted union of the moon and Venus may inspire you to buy them a thoughtful gift or take the initiative and plan a date night.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Impress your boss with your grace, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit. A positive performance review or heftier paycheck may follow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Encourage people to see the beauty of life. Open their hearts and minds by sharing your most cherished beliefs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Shared financial responsibilities could signify your relationship is leveling up. But be careful — don’t let rosy feelings eclipse your sensible side.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your standards aren’t too high, Cancer. Hold out for the partner you want, whether in business or romance, even if that means waiting longer than you’d hoped. Don’t settle for someone who cannot match your loyalty and devotion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Set long-term goals at work that are as exciting as they are achievable. You’ll find it easier to maintain steady momentum when you are passionate about your direction.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your maturity and directness will attract someone who recognizes your worth. Don’t be afraid to tell your date you’re looking for something serious.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Traditions keep you grounded, Libra. Make an effort to plan a memorable evening with your family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Have a meaningful conversation today. Share your passions and ambitions with someone who always cheers you on.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Choose quality over quantity. Spending a little extra will ensure that your investment lasts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your elegance and self-respect are magnetic. Put extra effort into your appearance today, and you will attract excellent people and experiences.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A moment of peaceful solitude will spark creative inspiration. Quiet your mind, and your artistic side will emerge.