There’s no skirting around the truth this morning. The Sagittarius moon mingles with Mars in Aquarius, putting you in a bold and opinionated mood. When you feel called to take action or express yourself, be the most honest and direct person in the room.

The hidden power of uniqueness is coming to light, allowing you to rebuild your self-worth this afternoon. The Aquarius sun reaches out to Chiron, an asteroid that represents your inner wounds and insecurities. Trying to fit in is actually what holds you back, but embracing who you are will empower others to let their weirdness shine.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Adventures aren’t just distant overseas journeys; they’re an experience that can be cultivated right here at home. Get a change of scenery, pick up an insightful book, or explore a new cuisine that gives you something to talk about.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Conversations about joint finances and resources should be handled with greater optimism. You might not be as far along as you’d hoped with saving for your future, but you’re not where you started, and that’s what matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A lover or friend wants more from you today. Divulge the details of your innermost feelings — even the anecdotes you think they won’t appreciate. Over-sharing could bring you closer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Is your to-do list out of control? Little gets done when you are overwhelmed. Focus on one major priority rather than a smattering of small tasks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Joy fuels momentum. Time you’ve spent flirting, creating, or exploring your passionate interests is not a waste — it’s inspiration. Release the belief that you’re having too much fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Home might be the launchpad for your next big move. Turn inward and get cozy. Whether you’re scrolling through Pinterest or on the phone with a friend, you’re about to stumble across a spark of inspiration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’ll feel most free today while outdoors and surrounded by new faces. Strike up a conversation with a stranger.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When you realize the value of your unique perspective, asking for what you’re worth will feel less daunting. Initiate a conversation with your boss about what you truly deserve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your confidence can be sensed from a mile away today. Prepare to live up to your big potential.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is your green light to opt out of plans and do nothing today. Allowing yourself time to relax without digital distractions — even just for a few hours — will help sharpen your big-picture thinking.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Stay close to people who share your dreams. Brainstorming is twice as powerful when your vision is backed by those who understand the impact you’re trying to make on the world.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re right on track to achieve one of your great career aspirations. Stay calm and show up as if you’ve already made it.

