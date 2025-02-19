The powerful Scorpio moon is stabilized by responsible Saturn, urging you to stay focused on your goals. You may wake up on the wrong side of the bed, but try not to let your mood disrupt your plans. Be resilient and consistent. With grit and determination, you could cross major hurdles by mid-morning.

You’re becoming a loose cannon this evening as as your emotions fluctuate. The moon pulls into the firing line of Uranus, the volatile planet of change and breakthroughs. Tempermental energy is on the rise. Your feelings may be involuntary, but you are in control of your reactions. Don’t let your impulsive mood get the best of you.

Aries (March 21-April 19) There’s always an upside, Aries. If you can’t see it, open up to a trusted friend or mentor who can help you see beyond your struggles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Are you holding a grudge, Taurus? Refusing to release your pain or frustrations will only hinder you in the long run. Love requires forgiveness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Why are you in a bad mood? Are you sitting in traffic or bickering with a difficult coworker? When you catch yourself in moments of frustration, ask yourself what adjustments you can make to transform your day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Intense feelings toward a project or lover are taking over, but you shouldn’t let them consume you. Get some space and explore further passions and interests. You can’t expect one person or thing to fulfill you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your surroundings may stir painful reminders of your past. Alternatively, a family member could make a bitter comment. You don’t have to linger in uncomfortable situations. Don’t be afraid to leave the room.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you’re looking for answers, trust your intuition. Conduct your own research by reading between the lines and observing people’s patterns. Let their words speak louder than their actions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The desire to keep up with trends might have you in a chokehold. Don’t fall for it, Libra, or you may be pushed into an impulsive splurge.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re a master at keeping to yourself, but your energy and brooding silence still affects others. Speak up when you need a moment alone; don’t wait for people to read your mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your trust issues are making an appearance today. We’ve all been burned in the past, Sagittarius, but these experiences make us wiser. Keep a neutral attitude until someone proves their intentions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If your friends and community truly support you, they will cheer you on through your independent pursuits. Take note of who’s more upset that they aren’t a part of your journey or success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You may sense someone’s jealousy, or realize you’ve been lured into unhealthy competition. Check your motivations and avoid comparing your efforts or achievements to others.