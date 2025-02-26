Enlightened energy lifts your morning as emotionally-intelligent Aquarius coordinates with asteroid Chiron, nicknamed the “the wounded healer.” A breakthrough is on the horizon. Taking in the bigger picture will frame your worries and insecurities in a new perspective. You may realize your perceived weaknesses are actually your secret weapons.

Your newfound confidence lingers throughout the day. But when the moon confronts disruptive Uranus this evening, challenges arise, forcing you to redirect your attention. Move out of your comfort zone.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feeling bogged down, Aries? Meet up with friends to unwind and unpack the latest happenings in your life. Conversations with like-minded people may help you feel seen.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Envision the life of your dreams. Are new aspirations rising? Remain flexible, Taurus. Many roads can lead you to the pinnacle of success.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Explore other people’s beliefs and ideas by asking thoughtful questions. Curiosity signals maturity and loosens the rigid attitude that’s been holding you back.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Deep intuition takes over, pointing you in the right direction. Pay attention to how your feelings shift in different environments. What are your instincts telling you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Someone you love is craving your undivided attention. When you sit down for a heart-to-heart, forget about your phone. Resist the urge to compare their experiences to anyone else’s — including yours.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Kind, helpful gestures go a long way, no matter how small they seem. Be the change you wish to see in the world. Support people in ways that you could’ve benefitted from in the past.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Take a break, Libra. When inspiration flows, turn your attention to a hobby or creative pursuit that helps you unwind. Nobody will blink if you crochet during your lunch break.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Despite your best efforts, some people may never fully understand you. If a family member doesn’t know how to comfort you, turn to your significant other or friends for support.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t silo yourself — conversations may spark fresh ideas or unearth surprising news. When people share their adventures, breakthroughs, or achievements, let that serve as inspiration for your future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When you believe in yourself, problem-solving will come with ease, especially if you’re seeking a lucrative side hustle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A change of scenery will satisfy your yearning to break free. Make time for solo adventures. Independence will strengthen your confidence and quality of life.