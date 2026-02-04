The grounded and analytical Virgo moon keeps the focus on organization this morning. Whether you’re clearing out your inbox or organizing a messy corner of your home, your eye for detail could turn a quick task into a meaningful project.

Venus in unconventional Aquarius teams up with asteroid Chiron, setting a healing tone for the early evening. Expressing yourself without a filter will soothe a deep-seated fear or insecurity. Embracing the quirks that make you special won’t just attract the right people into your circle, but enhance your connections with those who love the real you.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A passing compliment from a friend or follower is all the confirmation you need that you’ve grown. Take every kind and supportive word to heart today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t shy away when you catch people’s eye. You may not feel ready for the spotlight, but your others would disagree.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your worldly wisdom and unique perspective are the breath of fresh air that your community needs. Be the voice that disagrees and see how your unconventional viewpoint lands.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s strength in sharing your struggles — not weakness. Allow people the chance to learn your real story, and you may find it easier to embrace your imperfections.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Forget about society’s “rules” about relationships and friendships. Your unique personal history with someone matters most. Talk about setting new standards that feel true to your bond.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Feeling a little stuck? Collaborating with coworkers may help you feel a greater sense of control, support, and ease.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Love is always a risk, but there’s no better time to share your feelings. Someone may be charmed by the very quirks you’ve been trying to hide.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Quality time with loved ones may help soothe your stress. Take regular breaks from work to text your favorite people, and make plans that you can look forward to.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Take no shame in your niche interests. You’re not as weird as you think.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The key to building self-worth is embracing your individuality. Forget about comparisons. You’ve always been enough.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You know what it’s like to feel misunderstood, which means your wisdom is music to certain people’s ears. Say all the things you once needed to hear.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Opening up about your needs can be liberating — but the true hard works lies in asking for them to be met. Be brave enough to make requests and set boundaries.

