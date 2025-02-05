This morning is for slow, intentional living. You’re craving comfort and emotional support as the tender moon makes contact with careful Mars retrograde. Ease into your day. Sleep in for an extra five minutes or cuddle with a loved one (animals included).

By lunchtime, you’re gaining energy as the moon crosses paths with spontaneous Uranus, the planet of deviation. Sudden emotional shifts could provoke unexpected reactions.

Your mood may not last long, but the impact of your impulsive behavior might. Trust your instincts and embrace change, but recognize when your inconsistency affects others.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You may experience emotional ups and downs, shifting from self-conscious to confident (or vice versa). Pay attention to subtle changes in your environment that coincide with your fluctuating mood.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Unexpected behavior or impromptu changes to your appearance will make you hard to read. Don’t worry about making sense to others. Do what feels right.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A breakthrough could illuminate a new path forward that you haven’t considered. Trust your instincts and see where the road takes you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Withholding the truth about your feelings could cause you to blow hot and cold. Open up to avoid sending your friend mixed messages.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Trusting your instincts could be a hit or miss. You may solve a major problem at work or create more chaos. Still, you might earn approval for being innovative.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) A shift in your attitude may highlight your hypocrisy. You can always change your mind, Virgo. But you cannot avoid others questioning your opinions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A spontaneous expense or moment of vulnerability may take you by surprise. Don’t panic or resort to your old coping strategies. Learn to trust that things will work out better than you anticipate.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) New relationship dynamics will test your resilience. Be patient and understanding with your partner, even when you can’t make sense of their reactions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Something unpredictable — and uncomfortable — is simmering. Can you handle the heat? A bright attitude and fresh approach will turn the situation in your favor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A creative or romantic spark may catch you off guard. Let your feelings lure you outside your comfort zone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Abrupt reactions could disrupt the peace within your home or family. Try to be flexible when dealing with difficult people or circumstances.