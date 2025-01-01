Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, January 1

Happy New Year! You’re turning over a new leaf this morning, but the past may plague your mind. The energy is tense. The moon drifts into rebellious Aquarius, shooting straight into the firing line of furious Pluto and reactive Mars.

Frustrating circumstances are causing you to feel disempowered or controlled. However, your emotions and actions are out of sync; an inability to effectively advocate for your needs could exacerbate conflict. Be wary of the relationships you could damage from being too forceful with your assertion.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let your yearning to belong lead you to abandon yourself. Your needs and interests matter, Aries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Not everyone will understand your journey, Taurus. Still, you must be unwavering in your devotion to achieving your destiny.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your unique perspective is bound to attract naysayers. But you don’t need to engage in every debate — especially not ones that could get ugly.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t be shady, Cancer. If you want out of a joint venture, honesty will cause less drama than walking away without explanation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Space will help you clarify your relationship needs. Take time away from your loved one before your conflict becomes too much to handle.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The liberating lifestyle that you want requires brave choices. What life-changing action have you avoided taking?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Is it really worth being friends with people who shame your self-expression? Only you can decide, Libra.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are you bringing troubles at home with you to work, or vice-versa? Don’t let tensions in one area of your life leak into another, or you’ll find yourself in a messy situation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be mindful of your word choice, Sagittarius. You are free to speak your mind, but you cannot control or criticize others for how they respond to your honesty.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The independence you crave may be hindered by a debt, obligation, or a collaborator whose finances are tied up with yours. Reflect on what (or who) is limiting your freedom.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) An overwhelming urge to break free and assert your individuality could trigger your partner's or BFF’s defenses. Consider their needs as well as your own. Avoid behaviors that could potentially hurt or disrespect them.