Balancing practical plans with your desire for a meaningful life creates tension this morning. Mercury in committed Capricorn opposes Jupiter retrograde in sensitive Cancer, warning you not to think too far ahead or make promises you can’t necessarily keep. Rather than spiraling over the big picture, focus only on what you can control today.

The energy continues to expand this afternoon. The moon in adventurous Sagittarius eyes the north node in Pisces, a cosmic point that symbolizes growth and destiny. Rushing toward your next discovery will take away from the present moment. Don’t get wrapped up in the future when there’s magic unfolding right in front of you.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Knowledge comes from seeking out new answers. Wisdom is cultivated by integrated what you’ve learned. Take a moment to reflect on recent lessons, experiences, or enlightening conversations.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) To build stronger connections, you must be willing to brave the discomfort of vulnerability. Show a partner or friend that you trust them. It’s important to be seen.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may feel torn between a partner’s expectations and your professional ambitions as your career path undergoes a transformation, but you don’t have to prioritize one over the other. Let your nearest and dearest in on what you’re working toward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s nothing quite like putting in AirPods and getting sh*t done. Choose a podcast or playlist that infuses your day with a little more meaning.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your charisma is undeniable, but there’s a hidden depth to you that deserves the spotlight too. Don’t settle for surface-level charm — be as real as possible.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Retreating into your shell may satisfy your desire for comfort, but someone close to you is craving your attention. Invite them to join you somewhere relaxing — like a serene yoga class, cozy coffee shop, or your own couch — so that both of your needs are met.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Half-finished tasks, impending conversations, and looming goals can be overwhelming if you don’t have a plan. Are there too many open tabs in your brain? Close the loop before moving down your to-do list.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A creative risk might not be the most financially rewarding option, but its payoff will make a difference in your confidence and joy. Fixating on the numbers will distract you from what matters in the long run: satisfaction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Though your emotions are highly visible and your family wants to lend you their support, you’ll find your strength through autonomy today. Insist on standing tall on your own; you may be figuring things out, but you’re still capable.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s sometimes challenging to put your feelings into words. Don’t overthink it — letting thoughts flow in all their messy glory is better than rehearsing what you’ll say. Whatever bubbles up naturally will reveal volumes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) As you realize your worth, you’ll recognize where you’ve given too much away. Save some sparkle for yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Sometimes, success isn’t marked by achievement, but rather an effortless state of being. You’ll know you’re growing when you feel more you and less influenced by outside pressure.

