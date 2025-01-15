Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, January 15

Expect a frustrating start to your day when the sun in enduring Capricorn sun faces off with Mars retrograde. Despite your ambition and strength, you may feel powerless against the obstacles standing in your way. Avoid drifting toward pessimism when there is little you can do to control your circumstances. The discomfort is only temporary.

Things are looking up by lunchtime. The moon harmonizes with Chiron, the healing asteroid, presenting an opportunity to rebuild your self-worth. Reflect on the experiences that have knocked your confidence. Sharing your honest feelings could help someone who is facing similar challenges.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The challenges you’re facing in your career may be fueled by resistance to trust your instincts. Ask yourself whether you are prioritizing other people’s guidance over your own intuition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Seize the opportunity to share your expert opinion, even if you disagree. Different perspectives don’t have to lead to conflict.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) True intimacy emerges when you are courageous enough to share your authentic self with another person. What have you been holding back?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Notice when you focus on solving someone else’s problems as an escape from dealing with your own. Your situation will seem less daunting if you ask for help.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Over-extending yourself at work could be a subconscious excuse to avoid your feelings. Take care of your inner needs today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You don’t need to know where you’re going before you take the next step. Trust the process, Virgo.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Assuming too much responsibility at home or with family could take too much time away from your work. Are you afraid to set a boundary? What’s stopping you from saying no?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Sometimes, struggling to find the right words is a sign to remain silent. Be patient, Scorpio. Your ideas will come together when the time is right.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Pause before making big decisions that could impact your finances. Reflecting on your long-term goals will offer clarity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) One-upmanship will harm your relationships. Resist the urge to “win” arguments or prove yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s counter-productive to push forward when you lack the drive, motivation, or enthusiasm. Don’t force yourself to do more of what you dislike. Reflect on how you can align with more meaningful ambitions.