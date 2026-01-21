By the time you wake up, the moon will be in intuitive Pisces, setting a dreamy, inspired, and hopeful tone to your morning. Ease into the day with your favorite playlist or current read on your morning commute.

The softer morning energy preludes an electric mid-morning shift. The sun and Mercury team up in cerebral Aquarius and will remain united for the rest of the day. Genius thoughts, sudden solutions, and realizations about your future are coming in fast. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to pitch your most radical idea or say exactly what you mean, this is it.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t be afraid to insert your opinion. Group projects, social dynamics, or conversations on social media could use your voice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People can feel the authority in your words today. Share your most innovative ideas, especially at work, or pass down the advice offered to you by a mentor.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today’s lightbulb moment could signal a new adventure on the horizon. Follow your instincts, whether you’re feeling the sudden urge to book a flight to a city you’ve never visited or dive deep into a new area of study.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Honesty isn’t a threat to security; it’s the key to freedom. Stay cool, calm, and collected when looking into long-standing debts or imbalances in your partnerships. Solutions may be found sooner than you think.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A problem-solving conversation with a partner could reset things between you. Whether you’re clearing the air with a loved one or business collaborator, try to see things from their perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Look for the kink in your routine — an area where you may be wasting energy or time. Fixing it today could save you hours of future frustration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Whether you’re experiencing a creative awakening or indulging in a flirtatious exchange, you may be the most interesting person in the room today. Talk openly about your passions, hobbies, and desires.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A conversation with a family member or housemate could prompt a necessary change. Be honest about the improvements you need, either in your relationship or domestic space.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) A passing comment from a neighbor or a perfectly timed text or email could spark a bold vision in you. Keep an open mind — you never know who has wisdom to share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your perspective and skills are more valuable and unique than you realize. Look out for new ways to leverage your talents that you hadn’t considered before.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Articulating exactly who you are and what you need could clear up misunderstandings today. Express yourself with honesty and clarity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Putting together pieces of your past could spark a breakthrough. Don’t forget to write down your realizations about your feelings, patterns, and the burdens that have held you back.

For more, check out your tarot reading.