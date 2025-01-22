Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, January 22

Hold out for the right moment. This morning, cautious Mars connects with Uranus, the planet of breakthroughs. You'll be glad you trusted your instincts and took your time before leaping into action. Follow your inspiration, not your fear, and take meaningful steps in the right direction.

The moon sails through deep and determined Scorpio, encouraging emotional exploration and an acute awareness of what people leave unsaid. By evening, the passionate and intense moon reaches Saturn in Pisces, the ruler of boundaries and restriction. A mature outlook and approach will earn you tremendous respect. Even if you have the information to call someone out, consider whether it’s worth it.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be real with yourself. Focus on what you need rather than empty material goals. Small adjustments will help you create a secure, comfortable home life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Revisit past conversations with a fresh perspective. Your renewed desire to move on will facilitate healing conclusions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You may have doubts about your capabilities or potential. Consider whether you are exercising your freedom. Expressing your individuality may restore your confidence.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your friends are trying to bring you out of your shell, Cancer. Before you shoot down their invitation, remember they only want what’s best for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Try not to dwell on missed career opportunities. Use this time to build courage so you feel ready when the next door opens.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An unexpected friend or ally may appear. Keep an open mind and avoid putting up walls — you’ll be rewarded with a satisfying connection.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Take your time when handling financial matters or your career. Don’t let anyone rush you into a decision before you’re ready.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Unexpected behavior from someone you love may test your rigid attitude. People change, Scorpio. Let them roam free.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Focusing on heavy emotions may cause you to feel stuck. A sudden shift in your routine or responsibilities could be a fruitful opportunity for positive change. Go with the flow and switch things up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A sudden romantic encounter or burst of inspiration will prove your fears wrong. Be open to trying new things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Take self-care seriously. Go back to the basics and consider whether you are getting enough rest and nourishment.