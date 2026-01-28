The moon is in free-spirited Gemini this morning, encouraging an open and playful attitude. Your lightheartedness is magnetic.

Following your curiosity could lead to spontaneous encounters and fresh perspectives this afternoon. The moon links up with Mercury and Venus in communal Aquarius, making conversations feel effortless and inspired. Share your ideas even if they’re a work in progress.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re good at making fast friends. Immerse yourself in a new environment or try to become a regular at a local hotspot, and strike up a conversation with someone intriguing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Ideas about how to monetize your side hustle or move up the ladder at work are flowing. But you need more than a vision if you wish to succeed. Today, map out a concrete plan.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Switch up your routine and go in search of adventures today, even if you have to start solo. Your open attitude, hot takes, and authenticity will rein people in.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Open up on your own terms, not when you feel under pressure. Even if there’s a lot on your mind, processing your feelings in private will ensure they flow clearly later on.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re the glue that holds your circle together today. Keep the group chat active, and double-check that everyone’s aware of your upcoming dinner reservation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your contributions at work are getting the recognition they deserve. Keep putting yourself out there.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There’s no end to your curiosity today. Rather than dropping your questions into ChatGPT, send them to someone you admire instead. Picking someone’s brain will be twice as energizing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Diving deep into your feelings is the only way to uncover what you truly need. Have an honest, intimate, and vulnerable conversation with a loved one about the emotions you’ve been processing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Curious conversations with a partner or peer are helping you understand each other better. There’s no such thing as too many questions today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You already have a certain glow about you from waking up a little earlier, eating clean, and moving regularly. Keep prioritizing small lifestyle changes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Exploration is the key to self-understanding. You won’t know what you truly want or like until you’ve tried it. Say yes to a new activity, creative project, or date.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A chatty phone call with a relative or family friend could liven up your day. Reach out.

