Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, January 29

Today’s inspired new moon in Aquarius coincides with the Lunar New Year, setting the stage for new beginnings! Expansive Jupiter in retrograde is ready to supercharge the dreams you set in motion. Spend your morning visualizing your next move.

This refreshing energy settles down by evening, but the sun’s lucky connection with affirming Jupiter holds firm for the rest of the week. A curious attitude and vigorous spirit will draw you toward new adventures. Get experimental.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Share your curious theories and ideas, and you’ll attract a network of like-minded people. Opportunities for friendship are around every corner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your financial ambitions will inspire a new career chapter. Aim high, Taurus. The sky’s the limit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Are you itching to grow and expand your horizons? Book the flight or sign up for a course. Thought-provoking conversations will help you explore your evolving life philosophy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A feeling deep within you will signal it’s time to enter a new chapter. Don’t bring your old fears and concerns with you. Wipe the slate clean, Cancer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Reimagine your approach to relationships, and don’t be afraid to pull your friends into your brainstorm. Discussing your wants and needs will clarify the type of partner and dynamic that suits you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Focus on your aspirations, no matter how far-fetched they seem, and don’t get too hung up on your path forward. The next step will reveal itself to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A thrilling romantic connection or rush of artistic inspiration will keep you on your toes. Live in the moment, Libra. Don’t worry about where things will lead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Conversations with a family member could aid your growth and healing. Alternatively, you may experience big changes at home. Seek emotional support from the people who know you best.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Interacting with new people will lead to exciting opportunities. Keep an open mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) As you learn more about your evolving needs, you’ll realize how much you value freedom. You may need to switch up your spending habits or work-life balance to complement your new lifestyle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Embrace your individuality. When you do, you’ll attract romantic attention from someone who wants to celebrate you in all your unique glory.