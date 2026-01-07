Habitual instincts and emotional reactions cannot be ignored this morning. The fusion of the Virgo moon and lunar south node — a cosmic point that symbolizes outdated patterns — calls for you to notice how you justify what no longer serves you. If busy work is draining you, drop it.

The ambitious alignment of the sun and Venus in committed Capricorn is strengthened this afternoon by the presence of hardworking Mars. You’ve identified your wants and needs — now it’s time to move toward them with authority and self-trust.

As you gain momentum, it may be tempting to push yourself further. However, the Virgo moon encourages you to respect your well-being. Work slowly and precisely, and when you reach a natural stopping point, treat yourself to a relaxing evening.

Aries (March 21-April 19) An old routine no longer fits. Forget about what used to work — it’s a new year.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are your own worst critic. Before you put yourself down, remember that nobody expects you to be perfect — just real.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) How quickly do you slip into caretaker mode? Give people a chance to step up on their own, even if it means standing by when you know the solution. Your relationship will grow stronger as a result.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Stop editing yourself. When you remove every single imperfection, you erase the rawness that makes you unique.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Spending thoughtfully is easier when you’re conscious of what you already own. Donate or toss some non-essential belongings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your drive to keep learning and growing is commendable, but treating yourself like a never-ending project will egg on your inner critic. Practice acceptance and compassion today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re stuck in your head. Over-analyzing your problems rarely helps, so treat your feelings like weather — clouds drift, storms pass. Clarity will emerge on its own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve been over-functioning, taking on more than your fair share in order to keep things running. When you take space to breathe, others will eventually adjust.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t pretend that meeting other people’s expectations will make you happy. When you take your own path, the journey will be less tiring.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Life’s biggest questions don’t often have definitive answers, but they’re still worthy of exploration. Reconnect to the joy of discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Intimate moments reveal more than you think. Inspect the deep-rooted fears that have made you guarded, then let your feelings flow freely.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Pushing people to succeed isn’t part of the job description. Only offer support if they ask for help.

