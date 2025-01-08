Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, January 8

Your New Year’s aspirations are taking form. Sharpen your mind when Mercury, the planet of perspective, transitions into practical Capricorn this morning. You’ll find it easier to condense your big dreams into a methodical plan.

By the afternoon, your productivity will be hindered by internal discomfort. The ambitious sun in Capricorn brushes past asteroid Chiron, representing your insecurities. Think carefully about the inferiority you feel in the presence of those who yield more power and influence or those who have already accomplished the goals you seek.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You need a 12-month plan, Aries. Think of your big and bold career aspirations and break them down into actionable steps. Where do you want to be a year from now?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Trust that you know what you’re talking about. Speak clearly, logically, and respectfully. Embrace every opportunity to educate and inspire those who seek out your opinions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Are you being too hard on yourself, Gemini? Pay attention to your inner monologue and choose to think positively.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Honest conversations with your significant other may be more pragmatic than loving today. To soften your delivery, weave affectionate words into your constructive feedback.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Reducing your distractions at work will put you leaps and bounds ahead. Get organized, clear your desk, and refine your priorities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your work-life balance needs restructuring, Virgo. Allocate time for fun and relaxation, and let yourself unwind without dwelling on your to-do list.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Demonstrate your respect for family tradition by getting your loved ones together. Organizing a reunion or catching up with your relatives individually will foster stronger relationships.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Mercury lends power to your words today. Your ideas will have a great influence on your community. Offer your feedback to help others improve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Approach financial planning with realism rather than over-enthusiasm. Focus on what is possible with the resources at your disposal today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Remember who you are and your confidence will command respect. Speak highly of yourself today and help others understand you better.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your best ideas will come to you through moments of solitude and introspection. Quiet the noise to fine-tune your strategy. Resist the pressure to share your plans before you are ready.