Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 10

Embrace a slower start to your morning as the Sun in sensitive Cancer collaborates with Saturn retrograde in Pisces. Your deeper feelings call for closer observation, challenging you to set boundaries with people who require your attention and care. Pour into your own cup first. Offer yourself compassion as you address what’s weighing you down.

This afternoon, the moon in restless Virgo lines up with Saturn. You may struggle to put aside your worries and ease into a period of relaxation. Consider whether you are over-searching for things to do or fix to avoid being still. Switch off your phone and wind down with music to alleviate your stress.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t neglect your health, Aries. Slow down, tend to your emotional needs, and take a nap before you burn out.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Meaningful conversations will bring you closer to your friends and community. Have a heart-to-heart with a loved one and be an active listener today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A strong routine will set you up for success. Do not compromise your wellbeing to meet work targets and other’s expectations.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You know yourself best, Cancer. But a self-help book or conversation with a wise and understanding friend may illuminate a new understanding of your experiences.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Prioritize rest and relaxation today. A calm and balanced inner world will enable you to identify the barriers holding you back.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Have you spent enough personal time with your friends? Send a thoughtful text or make a phone call and tell someone you’re thinking of them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Have you over-extended yourself at work? Your colleagues already know how capable you are. Don’t stress yourself out while attempting to carry the team.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Inspiration will hit when you least expect it. Keep an open mind and trust your intuition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Challenges at home or drama among family require a mature and gentle approach. Communicate your sensitive feelings without losing control or becoming overwhelmed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your caring and compassionate advice is being sought out. Share words of wisdom with your loved ones without trying to resolve their problems for them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s tempting to stock up on things you don’t need when running errands. Make responsible choices and manage your money with care.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) As you dote on your loved ones with affection and romance, don’t forget to tend to your needs also. Check in with yourself, emotionally, and consider whether you are getting what you need from your relationships.