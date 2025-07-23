Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 23

The energy is tense this morning. You might find yourself fixating on whatever’s lackluster or missing from your life. Remember, over-thinking and nitpicking aren’t the way to get your needs met.

It’s time to be a little more bold and assertive about your desires. The early afternoon brings the resilient alignment of the Sun, now in courageous Leo, and authoritative Saturn. Ask for what you need, and at the very least, you’ll earn respect.

As you settle down this evening, the cosmic mood sweetens. The moon in compassionate Cancer mingles with dutiful Mars in Virgo and the fated south node, representing the release of karmic habits. Resist the urge to support others at the expense of your best interests. Reserve your time for self care and nurturing people who give without expectation.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The only person responsible for your happiness is you. Fearlessly pursue your wants. Don’t wait for opportunities to fall into your lap.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sometimes, it’s the unspoken pressures and responsibilities that weigh the heaviest. You may be resilient, but you shouldn’t struggle in silence. Open up to a family member.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) As tempting as it may be to divulge all your ideas to the nearest stranger, today is for networking with purpose. Turn to friends or mentors who can help plan out the next steps toward your goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you want to take your career to the next level, start by taking your wildest ambitions seriously. Invest in your goals, walk with your head held high, and make sure people see you as a leader.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re becoming more confident and wise, and the people around you can feel it. Don’t be surprised if someone turns to you for advice on facing a challenge you’ve already conquered.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You could benefit from some alone time. Write down the worries and doubts that plague your mind, then seize the opportunity to face your fears.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) As you re-evaluate your commitment to bringing your goals and dreams to fruition, stay close to friends who keep you motivated. If you’re ready for something more serious in your love life, don’t be afraid to take the lead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve earned your stripes; now it’s time to assume a position of professional leadership or authority. Before you take a leap, make sure opportunities align with the legacy you want to leave behind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Ready for your next big adventure or vacation? You may need to take the first steps alone and trust that the right people will join you along the way. Map out your plans before sharing them with your loved ones.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Addressing a long-standing wound around trust or intimacy will affirm how strong you’ve become. Set an boundary today that helps you feel safe, secure, and empowered.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ll know when it’s time to deepen your commitment to a person or path. The decision will be easy. But for now, savor the spark that leaves you excited for what’s next to come.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Set an exciting new goal that keeps you active. Strive to maintain a healthy balance between work and play.

