Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 3

Your desires are under the microscope this morning. Venus in cozy Cancer meets Saturn retrograde in Pisces in a harmonious trine. Communicate your needs and desires with maturity and respect for healthy boundaries.

Your defenses are high as Mercury (the mindset planet) in Leo stands off with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius. A battle between perspectives will cause you to take other’s words too personally. Take a step back to avoid escalating drama.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Drama will ensue if your friends do not share your idea of fun. Be cautious of the jokes you tell when surrounded by people who are more serious or sensitive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Choose your battles wisely. Stubborn arguments with an authority figure could harm your reputation. Before speaking up or digging in your heels, consider whether the situation is worth your energy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t waste your energy on arguments around who is “right.” Your ideas are your own, Gemini. There will always be someone who disagrees.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Over-indulging in luxuries brings you temporary pleasure. But are you taking away from your future to hoard possessions in your present? Watch your spending habits.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When you don’t feel seen or heard by your loved ones, it’s tempting to lash out and make demands. Resist your impulses; find a healthy, non-combative way to communicate.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) When you feel powerless against your mounting responsibilities and work pressures, it may feel counterproductive to take a step back. But remember, your wellbeing and happiness matter, too. Take a break.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Beware of taking things too personally when a wrench is thrown into your social plans. Change may be out of your control, but there is always a brighter side.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Familial pressures are mounting. Make sure you make decisions concerning your life trajectory and career that you can be proud of. Don’t worry about making others happy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Try not to take offense when someone challenges your point of view. Too much pride in your beliefs will cause you to get caught up in proving a point, hurting people in the process.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Reflect upon the deeper meaning and impact of your driving force. You may discover that your values are misplaced, causing you to chase financial goals that will not offer you happiness or security.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Are you fighting your loved ones rather than seeking a mutual understanding? Explore why you might feel particularly sensitive or defensive right now.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t let fear stop you from testing out your ambitious ideas at work. Even if your plans don’t go as expected, you’ll be glad you took a chance.