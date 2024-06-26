Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, June 26

Expect a sensitive and unfocused start to your morning. The moon’s ingress into psychedelic Pisces elevates your optimism and faith. However, delirious daydreams are blocking your productivity.

Thankfully, Mercury, our planet of mindset, is in touch with Saturn all day. This constructive alignment boosts your determination to be responsible. Go straight toward the tasks and conversations that you are avoiding.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The only way to overcome the fear of opening up is to open up. You are more emotionally resilient than you realize. A heart-to-heart with a family member will remind you of this.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Faith alone isn’t enough to secure your success. You need to solidify your dreams into a plan. Tell a friend about your long-term aspirations and how you intend to progress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Nourish yourself with love. A gentle and well-timed affirmation will empower you to take a big step toward your career goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Notice where you have read too far between the lines. You’ll have a better understanding of what’s true and what’s a product of your over-thinking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Healing introspection will refuel you. Explore your insecurities and get to the root of the experiences that caused them.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Fit quality time with a friend into your daily agenda. The feelings that can’t be aired out in your group chat will be better shared with one person over a morning coffee.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t attempt to achieve everything all at once. Choose one activity on your to-do list that will bring you a step closer to your latest career goal.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A change in perspective will reveal new fascinations. Lead with an open heart and mind when exploring dating or your latest passion project.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are on the verge of uncovering an emotional pattern that has directed your life. Don’t make excuses. Make a change by choosing a different reaction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Initiate honest conversations with your romantic partner or business collaborator. Leading the conversation will soothe your fear of asking for what you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t wait for problems to resolve themselves. Get busy and face your home and work duties head-on before they catch up with you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Positive developments in your dating life rest on your ability to stay grounded. Be open and upfront about your standards and expectations.