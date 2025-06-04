Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, June 4

There’s a quiet hunger for connection and conversation that builds this morning. Passionate Venus links up with Jupiter, and luckily, your desires will be reciprocated. Speak up about your wants and needs.

By mid-morning, the moon pressures Jupiter before sweeping into balanced Libra. There’s an emphasis on making productive use of the ideas you’ve mulling over. Sift through new information and gather what is useful.

Tensions build when the Libra moon confronts Saturn and Neptune at midday. You may feel torn between your draw toward people and your drive for independence — or perhaps in pursuit of peace and harmony, you may need to make a difficult yet mature move. This is an opportunity to do what feels right and overcome your fears of disappointing others.

As you shift from work to the rest of your evening, the moon is supported by Pluto retrograde. Now’s your chance to calmly set boundaries and share your deeper feelings.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Challenges may surface in your relationships today to test your communication skills and boundaries. Avoid being too self-sacrificing; express your needs rather than pretending to be fine.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can’t be everywhere all at once, Taurus. Consider whether you’re stretching yourself too thin at work. Adjust your priorities to meet today’s most pressing demands. Set gentle limits to protect your mental health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Plans with friends or group projects may feel draining, even if you agreed to them. Rather than faking your enthusiasm, be brave; tell people your heart is no longer in it. They may be more understanding than you think.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your internal feelings may conflict with your professional progress. Perhaps you’re disillusioned by what it really takes to achieve your greatest ambitions. Avoid making commitments at work until you’ve pondered over your next move at home.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Miscommunications may arise today. You could feel pressure to have all the answers or resolve a situation you don’t completely understand yet. Rather than speaking up, listen and reflect. Clarity may emerge if you take a step back.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your finances could provoke uncertainty, indecision, or stress. You may feel confused about where your energy and resources are going and what you’re receiving in return. Reconnect to your core values and say no to expenses that hinder your progress.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re charming, Libra, but not even you have universal appeal. Don’t pressure yourself to make everyone happy. You can’t control how they perceive you, so set boundaries and put yourself first.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) While navigating your responsibilities, you may notice deep emotions churning beneath your surface. Sometimes, you can’t force yourself to get it together, and that’s okay. Prioritize tending to your well-being today. Cut down your to-do list, rest, and eat well.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Are you satisfied with your creative output? Do you feel connected to your dreams and supported by friends? Reconsider where you may not be as happy as you thought. This doesn’t have to be a difficult realization, but the beginning of reconnecting to people and projects that light you up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Success that costs you peace is not worth the price, Capricorn. Put your emotional needs above professional progress to balance the scales. This is your chance to make up for the moments when you ignored your instincts in order to meet career expectations.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Think carefully before you pass along information. There may be social consequences for spreading half-truths. You may discover that your solutions and ideals are out of sync with reality. Refrain from inserting your opinion and be a quiet observer instead.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something may feel off in your tight-knit relationships today. Perhaps old fears are resurfacing, or you feel unsupported. A compassionate conversation will help you name your feelings. However, you might want to hold off on joint financial or emotional decisions until you feel more balanced.

