Anything is possible when the sun lines up with imaginative Neptune — or at least, that’s what you’ll believe. Begin your day with a hopeful and open attitude. Your faith will bring about lucky experiences, like a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Come this afternoon, the sensitive moon completes its cycle through intuitive Scorpio. One last connection with the luminous sun and elusive Neptune could spark a spiritual breakthrough. Release the lingering resentment that has held you back and commit to feeling freer.

Optimism reigns when the moon cruises through philosophical Sagittarius. This motivated and uplifting energy paves the way for an outgoing evening. Catch up with a friend who shares your cheerful spirit.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Spend some time in solitude. Through silent introspection, you’ll realize which patterns and behaviors have secretly been your downfall.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A distant dream that’s far greater than yourself is coming to mind. Share your philanthropic vision with your friends. Is this an aspiration worth pursuing, or is it too idealistic to ever work?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your superpower is your individuality. Nobody can replicate your magical touch. If you want to go far, don’t mold yourself into someone else.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The lessons you’ve learned during the hardest times of your life have made you wise. Now, its time to share your experiences. When you speak up, you’ll inspire someone to overcome their struggles.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are a completely new version of yourself, Leo — stronger, wiser, and more powerful. Let go of the false belief that what you have been through defines who you are.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re getting closer to someone you love. Work on accepting them for who they are. If you’re single, be cautious of romantic encounters or business dealings that seem too good to be true. Don’t let faith eclipse logic.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A selfless act will brighten someone’s day and fill you with purpose. Be of service out of the kindness of your heart without striving for recognition.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Creative inspiration will strike when you need it most. Or you may slip into a daydream about the chivalrous stranger who held the door open for you. A little fantasy will make life sweeter. Just be sure you aren’t drifting too far from reality.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re either feeling at one with your family and environment or completely disconnected. Either way, turn your focus within and inspect your sensitive emotions. Is clinging to your memories helping or hurting your relationships?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) People turn to you for advice because they resonate with your spiritual outlook and poetic words. Share your unique perspective, but only when you have a clear and meaningful message to deliver.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Realizing what makes life meaningful beyond wealth and material possessions is the key to a fulfilling life. Focus on making memories and aligning with purposeful work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Feeling confused about who you are or which path to take in life? Start by clarifying everything that does not feel aligned. Ask yourself: “Does this feel right for me? Or am I living by other people’s standards and expectations?”

For more, check out your tarot reading.