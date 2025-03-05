An energy shift arrives early today as the moon drifts into inquisitive Gemini. A curious attitude and insatiable appetite for answers may lure you down the research rabbit hole.

The talkative moon angles toward obsessive Pluto this afternoon, doubling down on the morning’s vibe. Suddenly, the information others offer you isn’t satisfying enough. Dive into a brainstorming session.

Confidence and certainty kick in when Mercury in opinionated Aries coordinates with Pluto. Share your discoveries or apply your newfound knowledge to an ambitious plan. If you speak with authority, be prepared for people to ask questions.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Are you tempted to explore a new local hot spot? You’ll meet new people wherever you roam today. Strike up a conversation with a stranger and listen as much as you speak.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Keep your eyes peeled for opportunities to boost your income. Explore new ideas, like selling clothes you no longer wear, but avoid rushing to Poshmark before you’re certain you want to part ways with each garment.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You’re in your element today: talkative, energized, and spontaneous. People will gravitate toward your enthusiastic spirit, but your scattered, inconsistent behavior may be difficult for them to understand. Don’t worry about them — just trust your instincts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Is your mind working overtime to read between the lines? Sometimes there is no immediate answer or solution. Pull back and embrace uncertainty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Leo, don’t pressure your friends to meet all your needs or share all your interests. Expand your network. The most interesting conversations you’ll have in the near future are with people you haven’t met yet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) At work, keep showing your willingness to learn, grow, and adapt. You might be rewarded with a new opportunity or raise.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Conversations could be illuminating and entertaining today. Keep debates playful and curious. Explore your own beliefs as much as you probe other people’s minds.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When you lack emotional clarity, your feelings can surge up and down. Deepen your self-awareness and relieve the stress by opening up to a loved one or therapist.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When talking to a loved one today, ask follow-up questions about whatever they tell you. Even if your conversation seems mundane, your interest will strengthen your connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Has your routine become monotonous? Switch things up, Capricorn. Break up big tasks into smaller pieces and take breaks between each one.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your creativity and inspiration flourish today. Start a new Note on your phone for exciting date spots or ideas to apply to your next project.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Dig into your past and direct your questions toward a family member. You could learn something about your upbringing (or theirs) that changes how you see a situation.

