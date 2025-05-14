Momentum and courage build as we reach mid-week. Today is for bravery. The moon continues its race through valiant Sagittarius this morning, harmonizing with proud Leo. This fiery energy amplifies motivation and bold action.

Your future is looking bright, but golden opportunities don’t come around too often. Take a leap of faith today. Say yes to new adventures that excite you. Practice putting yourself out there, and in time, taking initiative won’t feel so daunting.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When you lead with heart and open your mind to the unexpected, magic happens. See how your life changes when you only commit to what aligns meaningfully with your dreams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Reflect on recent tensions with a family member. Every rift is an opportunity to learn about your tender spots and grow. What frustrations can you release today?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Take the first step toward initiating conversations that will bring you closer to people you admire. Open up and others will follow your lead.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There’s always room for growth. Be proactive in pushing yourself forward. Seek new challenges at work that will teach you something new, or make time for a high-energy workout.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re radiating charisma today. Bold actions are more likely to be well-received. Assert yourself. Be the first to try something new. Talk openly about your interests. Flirt directly or ask someone on a date.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s OK if you aren’t prepared to take action yet. Use this time to build confidence, map your next move, or practice your pitch in the mirror. Preparation is just as productive as action.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your social life is on fire today. If plans aren’t rolling in by late morning, take the lead. If you’ve got an idea to pitch or exciting news to share with a group, now’s the time to do it!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are you getting what you deserve, Scorpio? Before you take on new responsibilities or launch toward the next stage of your career, initiate important conversations about compensation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) New adventures await. When opportunities for travel, moving, learning, or mentorship roll around, grab hold of them! You can iron out the details later.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It takes courage to withdraw and work on yourself behind the scenes. Don’t stop now, Capricorn. Prioritize tending to your mental health and managing your financial responsibilities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Feeling inspired? Slip into someone’s DMs today and share your vision of how you can collaborate on a project. Teamwork makes the dream work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) It’s time to get ambitious, Pisces. Reflect on your career this morning. How can you push it in a more meaningful direction? Seize an opportunity to prove your leadership skills.

