Expect an optimistic start to your day as the moon bumps into lucky Jupiter. Exploring life’s infinite possibilities will light you up with inspiration, even if you’re not yet ready to commit to one. Brainstorm new ideas over breakfast and encourage your friend or colleague to share what’s on their mind.

Sensitive energy kicks in this afternoon. The moon enters emotional Cancer, boosting your need for tenderness, reassurance, and security. But a confrontation with independent Saturn may leave you feeling isolated.

Later, in the early evening, the moon locks horns with hazy Neptune, blurring boundaries and stirring confusion around your deeper needs. A reality check kicks in: Sometimes, you need to pick yourself up off the ground without resenting your loved ones for not being there. Offer yourself the love you crave.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You may have a bold exterior, but even you can feel soft and tender, Aries. Don’t hide your sensitivity from the people who love you. Open up to a family member about your deeper feelings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You may be hungry for meaningful connections today. Attract depth by showing your vulnerable side. Initiate a conversation about what’s on your mind.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Comfort takes priority today. Whether you’re wearing your coziest outfit into the office or calling out of work early, make sure you listen to your emotional needs. Do what feels good; say no to the rest.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You may feel extra sensitive today. The song you hear in the grocery store or a passing comment from a stranger could evoke powerful memories that alter your mood. Don’t suppress your feelings. Write them down or cry it out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Feeling the urge to retreat behind the curtain, Leo? Exit stage left and take care of yourself today. You may be the life and soul of the party, but if you don’t recharge, you’ll quickly feel drained.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Group dynamics may be just what you need to remember how loved you are. Spend time with your friends or community who remind you that your feelings are valid and your dreams aren’t too big.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) There’s a spotlight on you, causing you to feel emotionally exposed. This is an opportunity to explore the insecurities that surface. Are you letting the pressure to perform and make people happy cause you to be someone you’re not?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your judgment is sharp today, and you’re noticing hidden feelings and synchronicities where others can’t. Trust your intuition. If you’re feeling reflective and philosophical, pick up a book or tune into a podcast that expands your outlook on life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Even the most confident and courageous people need support. Ask for reassurance, comfort, or affection without shaming your vulnerable side. Share the feelings you’re holding in with a trusted friend or therapist.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today is for building an understanding and listening attentively. Express your feelings and let your significant other know how much you care. Even if they can feel your affection through your actions, it’s nice to hear it in words.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Aquarius, is the weight of your responsibilities impacting your well-being? Slow down, take a break, and restructure your routine. It’s OK to choose peace over productivity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Acknowledging the beauty of your surroundings will put you in a romantic and creative mood. Buy yourself flowers today. Go on a dinner date, spend your evening making art, or watch feel-good movies with someone special.

