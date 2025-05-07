The Virgo moon is keeping you focused this morning, gently nudging you to tidy up your life. Before you leap into action, take a moment to review your to-do list and prioritize accordingly.

You’ll be glad you made productive use of the morning and afternoon when this evening brings major distractions. Worries spike when the moon rages against scattered Jupiter. You may feel overwhelmed by information or the pressure to complete your responsibilities perfectly.

Avoid multitasking. It’s better to do a few things to a high standard than many things that lack your usual finesse. By the time you settle down this evening, the moon mingles with liberating Uranus to offer some relief. If you’re feeling inspired, delve into a good book or break out your journal.

Aries (March 21-April 19) An eagerness to learn or a desire to fix everything may cause you to over-commit to errands or responsibilities. Avoid being pulled in several directions at once by setting realistic expectations and delegating where possible.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Taurus, don’t let the pressure to be financially responsible rob you of opportunities to have fun. You deserve to unwind and enjoy exploring your hobbies and interests.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Self-doubt or familial expectations may keep you from branching out. Do what feels right for you, even if it feels difficult at first, to build confidence and cultivate self-trust.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Conversations may feel mentally exhausting today, especially if you’re carrying them or burdened with resolving other people’s problems. A midday meditation or evening walk may help you reset.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Protect your financial security, Leo. Avoid getting swept up in the desire to fit in with a crowd by remembering what’s important to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re in hyper-analytic mode today and ultra-sensitive to how others perceive you. Whether you’re aiming for a promotion or simply trying to put your best forward, remember that how you present yourself isn’t as important as the value you bring.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Knowing when to accept the information you’re given and when to reach for deeper meaning is essential to your mental health. Ask yourself: Will searching for further answers cause more stress than it’s worth?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you’re harboring trust issues or suspicions, they will be exposed by through your interactions with others today. Examine the root of your discomfort or resistance to letting people in.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The pressure to be helpful is causing you to over-extend yourself, both at work and in your relationships. Pull back and avoid saying yes to every request if it means compromising your personal time or well-being.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Itching to shake things up? Rather than neglecting your responsibilities to chase something more meaningful, prioritize one practical task that brings you closer to your long-term vision.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Expressing yourself freely comes with the risk of vulnerability and fears of losing control. However, you shouldn’t suppress your true feelings to seem “together.” Consider sharing what’s on your mind — though you don’t have to get deep if you aren’t in the mood.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Pisces, you need to navigate the delicate balance between connection and personal space today. Communicate your emotional needs and boundaries without over-explaining yourself.

