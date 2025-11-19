Your Horoscope For Wednesday, November 19

Tension builds today, and plot twists you didn’t see coming could throw you off balance when Mercury retrograde faces off with disruptive Uranus. Meanwhile, dreamy Neptune supports Mercury, offering a silver lining and a glimmer of hope. The truth may hit you hard and fast, but confronting what you’ve suppressed or denied could lift a weight off you.

Aim for clarity — be honest with yourself and others — but expect misunderstandings along the way that must be handled with care. Staying grounded and summoning the courage to get vulnerable will give you an energy boost as the Scorpio moon harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter and resilient Saturn (both retrograde) this evening. Celebrate your growth and maturity.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Something deep inside of you wants to be acknowledged, whether by you or someone you trust. Don’t stay at the surface level when sharing your feelings. Confess your fears, desires, or vulnerable thoughts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A little mystery can be sexy. Rather than probing into the hidden dynamics of your relationship or your partner's hidden feelings, release your expectations — they’ll open up in their own time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Craving control? A fresh routine will help life feel like yours again. Start by clearing the mental clutter and dedicating yourself to one task at a time. Clear goals make meaningful impacts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A moment of raw and unrestrained expression could energize your love life or lead to your best creative work yet. Challenge yourself to share what’s on your heart, even if it feels scarily intimate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Honor your boundaries, especially if tension brews with your partner or a family member. Take the time and space you need to process your emotions, and avoid giving in to external pressures that pry you to open up before you’re ready,

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Subtle cues — a moody glance, a frustrated sigh, a lengthy silence — could reveal how someone really feels. Read between the lines today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Doing it all is impossible, and trying to please everyone will only leave you feeling scattered and burned out. Reflect on who and what truly deserve your time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Privacy is as powerful as authenticity. Rather than letting your sensitive feelings spill over in every conversation, confide in a select few.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Old stories and forgotten memories are trying to tell you something. Dive into your past without seeking external input. Some conclusions can only be reached on your own.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Whether it’s a goal or a friendship, something you’ve been half-committed to demands a deeper investment now. This is your green light to go all in.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You could feel extra sensitive today, or more driven to pursue something meaningful in your career. Whatever you do, make sure it aligns with the version of yourself you’re becoming, not the one you’ve outgrown.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) There’s more out there for you to learn and discover — not just in books, but also through debates and lived experience. Be open to new perspectives.

