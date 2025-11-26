Your Horoscope For Wednesday, November 26

Your intuitive instincts are all dialed up today. A triple alignment of romantic Venus, growth-oriented Jupiter, and disciplined Saturn inspires you to follow your heart with unwavering determination. Whether you’re investing in a relationship, committing to a project, or reclaiming your time and energy, the more meaningful your ambitions, the easier it will be to make steady progress.

Later this afternoon, the moon in inventive Aquarius links up with adventurous Mars in Sagittarius, tugging you to explore new possibilities. Be confident in your ability to take spontaneous action. You’re ready to go.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you’re struggling to let go of the past, offer yourself compassion. Healing begins in moments like this, when you learn more about the patterns that have quietly directed your life.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Saying what you’ve avoided might bring you closer to a loved one or friend, not drive them away. The only way to find out if they can handle your raw truth is by giving them a chance. Don’t hold back today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today’s micro-decisions could add up and amplify your success. Focus on mundane but meaningful tasks — the planning and budgeting that keeps you on track with your goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re attracting attention today — not for being a mysterious muse, but for your bold authenticity. Share your passions, desires, and worldview with conviction, and the right people will draw closer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your intuition is still strong, but your trust in it has gotten shaky. It’s time to act on the inkling you felt a long time ago. Follow your feelings without hesitation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You could restore someone’s hope today. Share your thoughts with the kind of passion that motivates others to dive right in with you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Scrutinize your habits at work. Are they bringing you closer to your career goals, or setting a standard that you’re willing to settle for less?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) More than any other sign, you’re deeply devoted to creating a fulfilling life. Don’t forget that. It’s time to boldly chase a dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Sharing your grief, regret, or homesickness won’t feel so daunting in the presence of someone you trust, so open up. They’ll reassure you that you’re not alone.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A connection is becoming more meaningful than you expected — maybe an acquaintance has proven themselves to be a reliable friend, or a new relationship has shown it has long-term potential. Don’t be afraid to talk about it with them.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re gaining momentum at work — even if you don’t realize it. Pay attention to subtle indicators of growth, like colleagues turning to you for guidance, or the satisfying realization that once-challenging skills have become second nature.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Dipping your toe into the past may be the key to greater fulfillment. Explore an old creative outlet, passion project, or romantic spark that didn’t get the time or attention it deserved the first time around. Don’t under-estimate the maturity you’ve gained in the years since.

