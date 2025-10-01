Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, October 1

Diplomatic Mercury in Libra challenges expansive Jupiter today, putting pressure on you to share your big ideas with compassion and clarity. The way you express yourself matters; you can either make people feel seen or triggered. Keep conversations collaborative, not one-sided.

Expect a blast from the past this afternoon when the moon shifts into brainiac Aquarius and links up with stormy Pluto retrograde. This energy is for introspection and releasing the feelings, hidden truths, and unexplored wounds that influence your emotional reactions.

However, if you can’t move on from the past, the solution-oriented alignment of the moon and Uranus — the planet of breakthroughs — supports problem-solving this evening. Brainstorm how you can feel better by changing up your surroundings.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Spending time with the right crowd will make you feel uplifted, not drained. Only say yes to outings that genuinely excite you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Put your career path under deep scrutiny. Are you satisfied with your progress and trajectory? Notice where fear is holding you back. Success lies on the other side of your comfort zone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It takes great intelligence to challenge your old assumptions and ask deeper questions. Explore your outlook today and embrace opportunities to shift your perspective.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Emotional barriers may create the illusion of safety, but you’ll actually feel more liberated by being vulnerable and letting yourself trust people. Deepen a connection today, even if it’s uncomfortable at first.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Are you and your loved one acting as partners or competitors? Strengthen your bond through emotional honesty. Share the truth with each other and put an end to power struggles that only drive a wedge between you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something about your lifestyle needs a transformation — for example, your tendency to run five minutes late, your bedtime that’s crept later and later into the night, or your hopelessly crowded inbox. Make a change.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Art, romance, and play are medicine for the soul. When you are courageous enough to express your true self, you’ll get a taste of freedom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are you still holding onto overwhelming memories or family rifts? Reclaim your power by cultivating resilience. You no longer need to mentally replay the past.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Great communication requires emotional intelligence, active listening, and clarity. Reflect before you respond.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When you strengthen your self-worth, your spending may evolve. Rather than trying to prove your value or signal your success through external measures, invest in things that elevate your life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Turning the mirror on yourself isn’t always comfortable, but self-awareness is the gateway to growth. Observe your approach to life. Is it open, authentic, and optimistic? Or are you closed off from new possibilities?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Don’t give upsetting things an ounce more of your attention. Not everything is personal, and sometimes, the best course of action is letting go.

For more, check out your tarot reading.