Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, October 16

Sometimes, the big, scary move will be freeing. Pluck up the courage to assert yourself as the moon conjoins with the lunar north node (a mathematical point that signifies growth and destiny). Walk with your head held high and present yourself as a capable leader. You may have to fake your confidence until it becomes real. But as the day progresses, you’ll spot small signs that your efforts are being noticed.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t apologize for who you are. Be brave and authentic. Remember, you are the main character in your story.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Taking the initiative and trusting your instincts gets easier with practice, Taurus. Don’t shy away from spontaneous action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Initiating a conversation with a stranger can be daunting. But you might be one encounter away from making a lifelong friend.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Step into the spotlight. Assume a position of leadership. Take up space. If you wait until you’re ready, you may never put yourself forward.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Speak up. You may not know everything, but your unique insights may facilitate someone else’s breakthrough.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The end is just another new beginning. Look to the future with optimism as you transition from one phase of life into the next. You are more courageous than you give yourself credit for.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Make the first move and dial up the romance. Your fierce assertion and bold PDA won’t turn off the right person.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Get ambitious, Scorpio. Your success will skyrocket when you aim to beat your personal best at work or in the gym.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Life is short. Send the first text. Release your creative project. You don’t have to be perfect — just passionate.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Handle home or family matters with sensitivity and assertion. Advocate for your emotional needs. When it comes to changing your living arrangements, trust your instincts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be outspoken in your opinions and feedback; honesty is the best policy. Say what’s on your mind, even if it’s uncomfortable to go against the grain.