Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, October 22

Prepare to come back down to earth after yesterday’s restorative Libra new moon. The energy deepens this morning as mystical Neptune — the planet of faith, spirituality, and dreams — drifts back into sensitive Pisces.

Nostalgia, inspiration, and creativity peak, but so does the discomfort of facing the unglamorous truth. Have you been swept up in romance, idealism, or a good story? Now’s the time to get back in touch with reality. Real life can be just as beautiful when you stop expecting it to be perfect.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When your intuition is louder than logic, follow the signs, omens, and dreams that keep reappearing. They don’t have to make sense to anyone but you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) When reality hits, lean on your team rather than giving up on your hopes and dreams. There’s always going to be an obstacle to overcome, but that doesn’t mean your aspirations aren’t worth pursuing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Clarity on what success means to you will refine the path forward. Forget what you’ve been taught about ambition and achievement — what do you believe is your calling?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Nobody has all the answers, not even the wisest person you admire. Question everything you believe and hear. What sounds accurate?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Reevaluate what you signed up for with high hopes and unrealistic expectations. Entering a partnership, financial deal, or contract is a serious commitment, so make sure your decisions are grounded and clear.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Seeing people as they are, rather than who you wish they’d be, might sting a little. However, this isn’t the end of your connection, but the beginning of something much deeper. Accept the person in front of you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Once the realization dawns that a pattern, habit, or routine is no longer serving you, it’s your responsibility to make adjustments that will improve your life. Don’t gloss over what is no longer working.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) What once made you happy may no longer light your fire, and that’s OK. You’re evolving! Follow your heart today, even if it leads you in a new direction romantically or creatively.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s never too late to create the version of “home” you wish existed. Instead of holding onto the past and hoping for its return, look ahead and start envisioning new family dynamics that are honest and supportive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You may have been dealing with assumptions and mixed messages lately, but clarity is on its way. Revisit a muddled situation once your mind feels calmer, and you’ll find the answers you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The truth is, you never needed to acquire or accomplish anything to be enough — you always have been. When you remember your worth, the illusion that you need to prove it will fade away.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Who were you before expectations shaped you into the person others wanted you to be? Strip away the masks, filters, and illusions today, and return to authenticity.

